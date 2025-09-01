How Florida's True Freshmen Fared in the Gators' Win Over Long Island
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In a dominant Week 1 victory, members of the Florida Gators' 2025 recruiting class introduced themselves quickly to the Swamp, continuing a common theme under Billy Napier of heavily featured and productive young talent.
In the 55-0 thrashing of Long Island, Gators' true freshmen saw 225 total snaps against the Sharks, with multiple rookies playing early and often. Entering Gainesville as the seventh-ranked composite class in the nation, the exciting group showed a glimpse into the possible future of Florida’s program.
WR Vernell Brown III
The most impressive freshman in the group, and possibly the nation, in week one, former five-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III became just the third true freshman in program history to start in the season opener. He would end the game as the team's leading receiver, finishing with 79 yards on three catches, including possibly the best we could see all year.
“That will be the first of many like that, if I was betting man.” Gators head coach Napier said about the catch. “That picture's in your mind just like the Pearsall catch a couple years ago. Those are unique and people will be talking about that catch for a long time…it was incredible.”
Though somewhat overshadowed by the impact of another true freshman wide receiver, Dallas Wilson, in camp, Brown’s debut didn’t come as a surprise to many that have competed with him throughout the summer.
“It's nothing surprising. He's been doing it all fall camp, all spring ball, so I'm just excited for him to step on the stage. He did what he was going to do," sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway said. “I already knew he was going to do that. He's a baller.”
Leading the wide receiver unit in total snaps, the explosive playmaker has looked to earn an important role in the offense already, though next week will be more telling once the Gators receiving unit gets healthier. Regardless, it will be hard to keep him off the field after such a performance.
QB Tramell Jones Jr.
A possible surprise to some, Tramell Jones Jr. was the quarterback to replace Lagway in the third quarter, somewhat of a mid-game announcement that he had won the battle for the backup role over Aidan Warner and Harrison Bailey.
Though maybe a shock, the former four-star quickly showed the tools that had earned him the spot, finishing the day passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He was given the third-highest PFF grade of any true freshman quarterback to throw more than one pass in Week 1, behind two former top recruits in Bryce Underwood and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
Jones Jr. was also the first true freshman in program history to throw for two touchdowns in his debut since Treon Harris in 2014.
“He's really had a strong surge the last few weeks," Napier said. "I think we've seen him as he got healthy and we started to give him more reps with the first and second unit… He just kept getting better and he's a pure passer, man. He can really throw it. He's impressed us, and he earned that job.”
Finally healthy after missing most of his senior year of high school with a leg injury, the freshman looked comfortable and precise in his first action in college.
“I'm so proud of Tramell. The things he's dealt with the last year or so with his injury in high school. Man, I'm so proud of him.” Lagway said about the performance. “I'm so excited for his journey. He's going to be a heck of a player.”
With the backup quarterback being a large question mark for much of camp, the strong start from the freshman possibly eases some concerns that Florida had, a valuable luxury for a team who has seen quarterback injuries often under Napier.
LB Myles Johnson
The highest graded Gators freshman and fourth in the nation amongst true freshman defenders, Myles Johnson made a serious impact in his limited snaps. The athletic linebacker ended the night tied for third on the team in tackles with four, earning an impressive 90.0 PFF grade.
“He was having fun out there. He was relaxed for a young kid," sophomore starter Myles Graham said. “I know I wasn't that poised in that moment having my first play in The Swamp. There's nothing like it.”
One of the fastest players on Florida’s defense at 224 pounds, the Alabama native didn’t see playing time early in the game, despite the Gators being without starter Grayson Howard. Regardless, he made plays once seeing the field in the second half.
“I'm really proud of him,” Graham said. “He had a good tackle, a good hit, and it's fun being in there with him, and he just keeps growing every single day.”
While buried in an extremely talented unit, Johnson showed the ability to make plays, possibly earning himself a shot at serious playing time later in the year.
DL Jeremiah McCloud
A composite four-star with not much buzz out of camp, McCloud made his 10 snaps on the night some of the best amongst defensive linemen. He would finish with two tackles and the third-best PFF grade of any Florida defender, 87.0.
With star starter Caleb Banks out, McCloud saw 60 percent of his snaps at defensive tackle, the most on the team, making his presence felt despite limited playing time.
While it is unlikely that Banks is out much longer, McCloud could earn a spot in the defensive tackle rotation with more strong performances, though it will be more difficult after impressive games from both Brendan Bett and Michai Boireau at the position.
Edge Jayden Woods
Despite recording only one tackle on the stat sheet, Jayden Woods flashed the excellence that has made him the talk of fall camp this year. On film, Woods dominated his matchup multiple times, resulting in an 84.3 PFF grade that ranked him ninth of all freshman defenders in the country.
Most notably, the former four-star saw the field extremely early for the Gators, despite a talented edge room filled with veterans. Woods made his debut on LIU's first drive, likely foreshadowing a serious role this year. He ended the game with eight snaps at right outside linebacker, the most of any projected rotational player.
“Jayden Woods is a unicorn, man,” Napier said about the freshman in fall camp. “He's got a bright future in front of him."
While not the debut many expected on the statsheet, expect the electric rusher to make plenty of plays for Florida once the competition picks up and Florida’s rotation sees more snaps.