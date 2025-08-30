Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. Long Island
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the No. 15 Florida Gators prepare to open the 2025 season against Long Island, multiple contributors were either not seen warming up with the program or were warming up in a limited capacity and are not expected to play.
Florida Gators on SI has compiled a full list, which can be found below. An official injury report was not provided alongside the depth chart on Wednesday. Known injuries are listed. (*Denotes walk-on).
Kickoff between the Gators and the Sharks is at 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.
Injury Report
Note: this list will continue to be updated as more players arrive for warmups
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body)
- WR Aidan Mizell
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower body)
- TE Scott Isacks*
- TE Micah Jones (lower body)
- OL Devon Manuel
- OL Fletcher Westphal
- DL Caleb Banks (foot)
- EDGE LJ McCray (lower body)
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
- DB Ben Hanks III
- DB Onis Konanbanny
Florida Without Two Receivers
As expected, Florida will be without redshirt sophomore receiver Aidan Mizell and true freshman receiver Dallas Wilson. Neither are believed to be serious injuries.
Wilson has been dealing with a lower body injury dating back to early August. After first being in a cast, the former five-star has since moved to a boot, which Florida Gators on SI observed on his left foot.
Wilson was a breakout player since arriving on campus prior to spring camp.
"He’s a problem. He’s exceptional," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "He'll be a major factor this year. So we're excited about Dallas for sure.”
Meanwhile, Mizell suffered a minor lower body injury in fall camp but returned to practice full speed. The news of Mizell's possible absence was first reported by On3's Zach Abolverdi earlier in the week.
In their place, true freshman Vernell Brown III is expected to make his first career start alongside redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III and transfer senior J. Michael Sturdivant.
Trio of Two-Deep Defenders Out
Editor's note: This section has been updated to reflect LB Grayson Howard being added to the list.
Once again not a surprise, Florida will be without senior defensive tackle Caleb Banks and sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray on Saturday. Both have been nursing lower body injuries dating back to fall camp.
Banks, who is coming off a foot injury from last season, was originally in a boot but was not seen in a boot on Saturday. His injury is not considered serious.
With Banks out, sophomore Michai Boireau and redshirt sophomore Jamari Lyons are expected to start tonight on the interior defensive line.
Meanwhile, McCray was reportedly injured in a pile midway through camp and was considered week-to-week. He also was not seen wearing a boot.
The former five-star made a position change from the "F" edge rusher position to Jack linebacker behind senior George Gumbs Jr.
"LJ, I think, did a great job of taking the feedback from the weight room and nutrition from the spring semester, really bought in in that regard and changed his body comp," Napier said during camp. "He's starting to look like a guy who's ready to play in this league and be a factor."
Freshman Jayden Woods is expected to be the immediate backup to Gumbs Jr.
Finally, linebacker Grayson Howard, who is returning from a season-ending injury a year ago, is not dressed out for Saturday's game. Howard returned to being a full participant midway through fall camp.
With Howard out, junior Jaden Robinson and sophomore Myles Graham are expected to be the team's starting linebackers.