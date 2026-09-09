How Gators Could Fill Singleton’s Shoes if He Misses Campbell Game

The Florida Gators are facing the possibility of missing a key wide receiver for their upcoming game against Campbell. Eric Singleton Jr., who was sidelined early in the win over FAU with an ankle injury, is doubtful for this Saturday.

"There's probably not anybody as sick as I was in the stadium when he went down, just saw the way it happened," Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said on Tuesday. "All the hard work the kid put in. He's had a great camp,unbelievablespring. And I know he was really, really looking forward to getting back out here and playing."

Fortunately for the Gators, other wideouts stepped up during the game and showed that the options go deeper than most throught. One option who could be a difference-maker is a fellow former Georgia Tech wide receiver Bailey Stockton.

With the Gators up 7-0 in the first quarter and in the red zone. Philo completed a pass to Stockton, who then cut to the outside and beat out the FAU defenders to find the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

First Florida TD for @BaileyStockton_ and it's a good one 🐊 pic.twitter.com/z4UWN68yBN — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 6, 2026

"Yeah, it was pretty cool, man. I saw him in the end zone and, you know, it's like just cool, man," Philo said after the game on Saturday. "Just coming from high school and then you're here playing in The Swamp, throw a touchdown and throw it to Bailey and we've done it so many times. Just to do it again in The Swamp was pretty cool.

For his career, Stockton's stats show he'll be at least a serviceable option for the passing game. In 38 career receptions before the season opener, he had 438 receiving yards, giving him an average of 11.6 yards per reception.

He's also been praised for his ability to block, helping make the play happen even if he's not the one catching the ball.

"I think that come back to Coach McKnight always preaches to chase the ball always and always finish blocks. You don’t want your guy to ever make the play ever," Stockton said on Monday. "You can create explosive plays as well by not having the ball in your hands."

Other Options to Turn To

TJ Abrams had just one catch, but he made it count. On the same play in the second quarter that Philo showed he could throw it deep, Abrams made a clean over-the-head at the 30-yard line and battled his way to get the ball inside the 10-yard line. This ultimately set up a Philo touchdown run.

Perhaps a running back could help make an impact in the passing game as well. Along with his 65 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Duke Clark was able to get himself open for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

While he had no receptions against FAU, Jadan Baugh caught 33 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns last season.

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