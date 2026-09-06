Sumrall Provides Brief Injury Updates After Gators' Win vs. FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators cruised to a 66-21 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday to open the 2026 season. While stars such as Vernell Brown III (117 yards, one touchdown receiving) and Jadan Baugh (160 yards, three touchdowns rushing) shone brightly, the Gators were without two key offensive contributors for most of the game.

Transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who started alongside Brown III and Dallas Wilson, lasted just one drive before exiting the game with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury after getting rolled up while blocking downfield for Brown III's 49-yard touchdown off a screen pass from Aaron Philo.

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Meanwhile, running back Evan Pyror, Baugh's primary backup, was limited by a hip issue and just seven plays in his Florida debut after transferring from Cincinatti.

Head coach Jon Sumrall confirmed both injuries after the win but was unable to provide specific updates on either player. He hopes to have more on Monday, which is when he is next scheduled to speak to the media.

On Singleton Jr.: "He had a little ankle. I don't know how severe. Tried to give it a go. We'll see. I'll have more information probably for you all Monday. But, yeah, unfortunate. Happened really, really early."

On Pryor: "Evan was available and then had a little bit of a hip that wasn't feeling great and so just said he doesn't feel like he could do it. He was cleared to go but just didn't feel like he could push through it."

With zero targets on his lone drive, Singleton Jr. saw an FBS-leading streak of 37 consecutive games with a reception end. He caught a career-high 58 passes for 534 yards and three scores last season at Auburn after back-to-back 700-yard campaigns at Georgia Tech.

In his place, Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton caught three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown, while returning third-year TJ Abrams caught one pass for a game-high 63 yards.

Meanwhile, Pryor was expected to provide a speedy style of running to complement Baugh, who rushed for 160 yards and three scores in the win. With Pryor out, Florida turned to Duke Clark, who had 65 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and had a 10-yard touchdown catch. Reserves Byron Louis (four carries, 16 yards), London Montgomery (three carries, 12 yards) and Anthony Rubio (two carries, 11 yards) each saw snaps as well.

Other players of note Sumrall will likely address on Monday are left tackle Eagan Boyer, a Penn State transfer listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart who did not dress out for the game; corner J'Vari Flowers, who exited the game with an apparent lower-body injury; and offensive lineman Bryce Lovett, who exited the game with an apparent upper-body injury.

Florida hosts FCS Campbell next week before commencing conference play on Sept. 19 at Auburn.

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