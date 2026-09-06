QB Philo Shines in Gators' Debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Aaron Philo did not need to be a hero in the Florida Gators' season opener against Florida Atlantic. Yet, he played like one.

Making his first start after transferring from Georgia Tech — and just two weeks after head coach Jon Sumrall named him the winner of the position battle against Tramell Jones Jr. — Philo was one of the brightest spots in the Gators' 66-21 win over the Owls.

He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76 percent of his passes, showing tremendous poise in the pocket with an ability to extend plays with his legs. He also added 20 yards and a touchdown rushing while leading the Gators to eight scores in nine possessions.

Aaron Philo in his first career start as the Florida #Gators QB:



🐊16/21 | 295 total yards | 4 TDs. 223.8 RTG.



🐊90.4 PFF grade. 4 big time throws.



🐊A debut win and a very strong performance⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JwY3xhSvER — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 6, 2026

Most importantly, though, he is now 1-0 as Florida's starting quarterback, a position he takes over that was marred by inconsistencies by his predecessors and one he embraces after spending two seasons as Georgia Tech's backup.

"Honestly, I don't know if it's hit me yet to be honest. I try not to make the game bigger than it is," he said. "At the end of the day, it's just football. You just got to go out there and play the game. But I will say it is pretty cool."

Philo's rise to become Florida's starting quarterback is not a surprise. Considered the starter-in-waiting for the Yellow Jackets behind Haynes King, he elected to follow offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida and enter a quarterback battle rather than stay at Georgia Tech. Despite having scheme familiarity and slightly more experience than Jones Jr., it was not until the end of fall camp that Sumrall elected to name him the starter.

Sumrall, no stranger to quarterback battles as a head coach, pointed to Philo's control of the offense and general pre-snap command. Those were evident, and then some, in front of over 90,000 fans inside the Swamp.

Philo completed his first seven passes, including a screen pass to Vernell Brown III while taking a hit as he threw it. Brown III took the pass 49 yards for Florida's first touchdown of the season. Philo was responsible for the Gators' first three scores of the night with Brown III's touchdown catch, a touchdown pass to Bailey Stockton and a touchdown rush.

"He done had ups and downs, going through just being here, I was just more proud of him being able to control huddle and get the offensive operation like just flow as smoothly as it did," running back Jadan Baugh said.

While there was no denying Philo's knowledge of the system, outsiders questioned his big-play ability. Philo also put that on notice with seven completions of over 15 yards and three of over 30 yards. A 63-yarder to TJ Abrams Jr. down the Florida sideline set up his three-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, while a 33-yarder to Brown III midway through the third quarter set up one of Baugh's touchdowns.

"I'm proud of him," Sumrall said. "He's prepared. He's worked really, really hard. He's an unbelievable teammate. Great leader. The game means a lot to him. I think he showed his comfortability by the way he operated. He made good decisions for the most part with the football. He was accurate. He distributed it well."

The poise was also evident. Despite a roughing the passer, Philo found tight end Luke Harpring for 19 yards down the middle, while a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Duke Clark came in the middle of a scramble drill.

"I came into today feeling really confident," Philo said. "... Felt like I prepared really well and prepared a lot for these guys, and that allows you to come out here and play with confidence."

Crafty 🔥



4 total TDs for Aaron Philo 🐊 pic.twitter.com/PHUfrMrCbb — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 6, 2026

Philo's lone blemish — an interception in the second quarter — was also not his fault, as it came off a dropped pass from receiver Micah Mays Jr. downfield. He responded, nonetheless, by completing his next six passes, including the touchdown to Clark and throws of 33 yards and 18 yards to Brown III.

The sample size is small, and Florida will play much more difficult defenses with teams such as Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas looming. Nonetheless, the Gators could not have asked for much of a better performance from Philo to begin the 2026 campaign.

"I think Philo’s a dog," linebacker Myles Graham said. "Honestly, I think Philo is just a competitor at the end of the day. He's just a guy that goes out there, and he wants the best for his team. Like he's gonna put the team first, and that's what we saw today."

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