Sumrall Updates Injury Status on Gators WR Eric Singleton Jr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.'s debut with the Florida Gators lasted one drive before an ankle injury knocked him out of the 66-21 win over Florida Atlantic.

Singleton Jr., who transferred from Auburn, went down on Vernell Brown III's 49-yard touchdown with 8:41 left in the first quarter after getting rolled up while lead-blocking on the screen. While he ultimately remained on the sideline in his gear, he remained out of the game with his ankle injury.

Head coach Jon Sumrall said after the win that Singleton Jr. tried to "give it a go" but was unable to. He provided an update during his weekly press conference on Monday, saying that he is "highly questionable" for Saturday's game against Campbell.

Joining Singleton Jr. on the injury report is transfer defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, who is dealing with a similar injury, Sumrall said.

"They're not out today, but they're just, they're out at practice some, but not able to participate," Sumrall said. "And so we won't really know until probably the middle to later in the week what their real availability is, but they're definitely not probable as of right now."

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There goes that man @VB3_9 pic.twitter.com/HeNbyxCdzW — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 6, 2026

Singleton Jr. transferred to Florida after two seasons at Georgia Tech and a season at Auburn, recording over 2,000 receiving yards across his three-year career. He entered Saturday's matchup with an FBS-leading 37 consecutive games with a reception, but ultimately ended the win with zero targets due to his injury.

Should Singleton Jr. be unable to play, Florida will likely rely on fellow transfer Bailey Stockton, who caught a touchdown pass, and returning third-year TJ Abrams Jr., who had a 63-yard catch, in his place.

Oyebadejo, a transfer from Jacksonville State, recorded two tackles in his debut with the Gators.

Other injuries of note that Sumrall discussed on Monday are tight end Evan Chieca, offensive lineman Eagan Boyer and wide receiver Davian Groce.

Chieca, a backup tight end, has been dealing with an injury since fall camp and is "getting close" to being fully available.

Meanwhile, Boyer, a Penn State transfer and the backup left tackle, "should be back this week" and is expected to be full-go on Tuesday. Groce, a former four-star from the 2026 recruiting class, is expected to be down for "at least another week" with a back strain, Sumrall said.

Kickoff against Campbell is at 5:30 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+. A win would give the Gators its first 2-0 start since 2021.

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