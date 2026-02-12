How Gators Freshman WR Davian Groce is Impressing Gators' Staff in Offseason Workouts

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Arguably the most important and impressive retention in the 2026 recruiting class for the Florida Gators, former top-60 recruit Davian Groce has instantly impressed the new staff early on in his time in Gainesville.

Despite missing multiple games due to injury as a senior at Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School, Groce was extremely productive in 2025, recording over 1,800 total yards and 20 touchdowns while helping the Rangers make the Texas Division 5A-1 state championship. Though yet to put on pads and showcase such talent on the gridiron for the Gators, his athleticism has helped him stand out since getting to campus for Florida’s offseason workouts.

“With Davian Groce, been really impressed… He picks it up really well. He's smooth. He's a fluid athlete. Like, there's times where you're like, ‘Hey, you gotta strain a little bit more,’ and then you look up, and he won 13 reps in the gauntlet,” inside receivers coach Trent McKnight said on the wideout. “I think he will become a really good route runner because he's got lower body strength and is made up of the right stuff. High character also.”

A reminder on how explosive new Florida signee Davian Groce is. 1,400+ total yards in both his JR. and SO. seasons.



The #Gators wide receiver room will be brimming with talent in year one under Jon Sumrall.



pic.twitter.com/hvq2ytnghw — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) December 3, 2025

Though Groce enters a deep wide receiver room for the 2026 season, headlined by rising sophomores Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson along with transfer addition Eric Singleton Jr., the blue-chip talent has all the ability to be the next productive true freshman to make an impact in his first collegiate season at a position where it has become increasingly more common.

While the more transcendent production of recent first-year standouts such as Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney seem somewhat unrealistic, the explosive Groce could still make a strong first impression similar to that of Brown III or Wilson when healthy last year.

“He definitely brings speed to the team. You know, we're just in the process where he's continuing to learn and continues to grow, but if he's still on the right track, you know, anything could happen,” outside receivers coach Marcus Davis said on the possibility of an early impact. “I think he's been doing a good job of learning the things that we've put on this plate so far. He's got a bright future ahead."

The Gators receiving unit is undoubtedly deep, with Florida adding seven new weapons this offseason on top of Groce. Despite the competition, the speedy wideout’s flexibility could help him find a role in a Buster Faulkner offense that desires it.

“(He fits) really good. I mean, he's a guy that can run fast with good size, so that always translates well, right?” McKnight said. “I do believe he'll be able to play multiple spots. So position flexibility is a big thing, right? Because if you're in a spot where he's the best backup X, but you feel he's one of the top three, I think he can learn other spots to move himself into the Z position. So been really impressed with him and excited to see what he goes out there and does this spring and makes plays.”

While anyone can look good in running shoes instead of pads, Groce will need to continue to work to earn playing time and impress the new staff once Florida suits up for spring in the near future. The dynamic playmaker has a long way to go before making his Gators debut this fall, but the early noise is always encouraging with a high profile prospect early on in their transition to the next level.

