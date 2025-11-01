How Gators K Trey Smack Matches Up with Georgia's Peyton Woodring
This weekend’s rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs could boil down how their respective kicks perform. In games that possess a rivalry bent, the kicking game becomes highly important. Both teams enjoy two of the better kickers, not just in the SEC but in the country.
Smack Talk
Trey Smack has never beaten UGA. Saturday marks his final chance to put Georgia in their kennel.
One thing about Smack is his consistency. He's made 82.5 percent of his field goals, not missing a single kick since he missed three in Week 1, and never missed an extra point. He looks solid from 54 yards and in. As a result, interim head coach Billy Gonzales should keep that in mind if the game plays out as closely as many expect.
Smack's leg changes the discussion for the Gators' offense.
Instead of converting a third-and-long, getting closer to attempting a shorter field goal works. In golf parlance, they call it "playing up." That isn't to say the Gators should not play aggressively on offense, as Georgia presents them ample opportunity with little pass rush and an exposed secondary.
Peyton Woodring
A junior, Woodring cemented his reputation as a money kicker. Before this season, many of his kicks were the icing as Georgia ran over and through opponents. This year, when the offense failed on third down, Woodring delivered, connecting on 90 percent of his attempts. Georgia's offense is not the big-play unit it enjoyed in previous years.
More importantly, the defense lacks playmakers up front and in the secondary. Under those circumstances, Woodring needs to stay sharp. Several times during the season, his kicks started a rally or ended the game.
For example, just after the officials ruled an Auburn fumble inside the Bulldogs' five, Woodring's field goal flipped the momentum in his team's direction just before halftime. On top of that, his 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against Tennessee kept Georgia within striking range in a game they ultimately won 44-41 in overtime.
Bottom Line
Florida and Georgia each need to win Saturday's game for different reasons. The Gators cling to an ever-slight hope of bowl eligibility, which would build a solid foundation next season with a new coach. Considering the number of heartbreaking losses suffered, a bowl game may seem like a consolation prize, but it ends a tough year positively.
Meanwhile, Georgia needs this game to stay at one SEC loss. Later this season, they play Texas, then in-state rival Georgia Tech. A defeat on Saturday, compounded with a probable one down the stretch, gives them three. That could jeopardize an invite to the College Football Playoff. One of these kickers could impact the national championship, either positively or negatively.