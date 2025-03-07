How J. Michael Sturdivant Replaces Elijhah Badger
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the final pick of the 2025 NFL draft is announced, over 65% of the Florida Gators' receiver production last season should be on an NFL roster.
Last year, the Gators wide receiver room was dominated by two senior portal acquisitions in Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike. In their first year with the program, they accounted for almost 56% of wide receiver targets, finishing first and second in yards, receptions and touchdowns on the team.
After impressive combine performances, they now both head to the NFL, leaving Florida with 81 catches, 1,589 yards and six touchdowns to replace.
While there is a seemingly easy solution for the 211 slot snaps left by Dike in a healthy Eugene Wilson III, the departure of Badger may be more difficult to fill. Playing 225 snaps out wide, the impact of the Arizona State transfer was an underappreciated key in Florida’s success.
In Florida’s eight wins on the year, Badger averaged 75 yards per game, almost 25 yards more than in their four losses he played in. In the five games where Badger had 80 or more receiving yards, the Gators' offense averaged 32.8 PPG, a whopping 8.4 points more than games where he did not. They won four out of those five games, two against top 25 opponents, while freshman quarterback DJ Lagway saw an average NFL passer rating of 90.24 compared to a 72.14 without a large impact from the leading wideout.
On the outside, Badger thrived as a deep threat in the Billy Napier led offense. According to PFF, he saw 45 targets, 25 receptions and 605 yards on passes 10+ yards downfield on the year, making up around 74% of his targets and over 75% of his total yards.
On such throws, He received a 96.1 PFF grade. He finished the year third in the SEC amongst receivers in average depth of target (ADOT) at 17.3 (Minimum 30 targets), while his 20.7 yards per catch was sixth most in all of college football.
With his departure, Florida will need to replace the speed and explosiveness of Badger that complemented PFF’s highest graded deep thrower in the country so well. Luckily for the Gators, their roster is filled with it.
“In general, that group is faster…more explosive.” Napier said about this year's wide receiver room. “I think the skill level has been impressive so far, so it's going to be a very competitive group.”
Though Florida lost most of its production, Napier mentioned nine receivers that could make an impact this year including Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Naeshaun Montgomery and Aidan Mizell. Of those listed, UCLA transfer J.Michael Sturdivant seemed to fit the Badger mold most closely.
“The big play potential is there.” Napier said about the fifth-year wideout. “He’s hit the ground running. He has been impressive so far.”
While Sturdivant is listed about an inch-and-a-half taller than Badger and 24 pounds heavier, the speedy wide receivers have a lot in common.
In his career, Sturdivant has played a similar role to what Badger did at Florida. While playing over 75% of his career snaps out wide, around 71% of Sturdivant’s yards and 54% of his targets came from passes 10+ yards downfield. On passes of such distance, he has not received a PFF season grade lower than 91, averaging a 92.5 grade on 115 targets. That number is just lower than Badger’s career 94.4 average grade on 126 targets.
Their similarities go further. In their four collegiate seasons, their career yards-per-receptions sit at just a point one difference, 13.6 for Sturdivant compared to 13.5 for Badger. They both hold career contested catch rates of above 45%, while Sturdivant’s 39.5% receptions per target of 20+ yards sits just above Badger’s 36.7%.
While extremely alike in many ways, Sturdivant has more to improve upon before reaching Badger. In his career so far, Sturdivant has yet to have over 2 yards per route run, an important statistic in predicting receiver success at Florida and one Badger thrived in.
Additionally, Sturdivant has never had a yards-after-catch above six, something Badger did twice in his career.
Though not a carbon copy, Sturdivant looks like a strong candidate to fill the spot of Florida’s leading receiver and gives plenty of reason to feel optimistic about the replacement. Napier was sure to mention the receiver hitting 23 MPH this spring, showing the great speed and size combo that creates such immense potential.
While Florida looks stacked at receiver, Sturdivant is someone to keep an eye on when looking for who will be the next leading receiver for the Florida Gators