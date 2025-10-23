How Jake Slaughter's Past Elevates His Leadership for the Gators' Post-Napier 2025 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jake Slaughter remembers the last time the Florida Gators went through a coaching change.
As a true freshman in 2021, he saw the head coach that recruited him in Dan Mullen fired midway through the season, leading to an interim coach for the final two games of the season and a new head coach hired in Billy Napier.
As a fifth-year senior in 2025, not much has changed.
Florida on Sunday fired Napier midway through his fourth season, leading Florida to rely on receivers coach Billy Gonzales as the interim for the final five games of the season.
While the circumstances are similar, Slaughter is not the same person he was in 2021.
No longer the former three-star true freshman, he is an All-American poised to be selected early in the NFL Draft. More importantly, he's a leader on this year's team, ready to elevate his leadership for a team going through the difficulties that come with a midseason coaching change.
"I think change is part of life," he said. "I would say that there's that happens with change, especially one like this, it comes with changing coaching. It does a lot, and I think that we're going to lean on each other in the locker room. We're going to lean on each other in the coaches that take care of us now. We're ultimately going to work to make each other proud and play our best ball."
Slaughter is also one of eight players remaining on the roster from Dan Mullen's final year in 2021, joining scholarship contributors in edge rusher Tyreak Sapp, tackle Austin Barber and long snapper Rocco Underwood; former walk-on receivers Kahleil Jackson and Taylor Spierto; and walk-ons in defensive back Cahron Rackley and offensive lineman Hayden Clem.
"Unfortunately, we've been through this before. We've had coaching changes in-season. I think we can serve as a good resource," Slaughter said.
As a result, Slaughter found himself reflecting on the last five years and how he can use his freshman experience, one that many on the roster did not have, to help this year's team. He specifically pointed to former UF offensive lineman Stewart Reese and Jean Delance, seniors at the time of Mullen's firing who guided Slaughter through the change.
Taking care of the younger guys, mainly the nine redshirt freshmen and true freshmen on the roster, will be his ultimate priority as he begins to wrap up his college career.
"I think there’s always going to be lessons you can take. I was thinking about it last night, the type of things that I remember going through at that time," he said. "... Ultimately it’s about playing ball and taking care of your guys. I feel like that’s something that stuck with me my whole career.”
If Florida is to salvage anything from its 2025 season, the Gators will need Slaughter to keep leading the charge. Slaughter will look to cap off a stellar collegiate career while the program moves into a new era without him.
“I think there was always going to be uncertainty in football. I think that’s part of the game," he said. "I think everybody’s excited to go compete."