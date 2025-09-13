How to Watch Florida Gators vs. LSU, TV, Betting Lines and More
BATON ROUGE, La.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday hit the road for its first game away from the Swamp in 2025 and its first SEC game of the season, taking a trip to Death Valley to face No. 3 LSU.
"Big-time challenge going into Baton Rouge Saturday, and I think as a competitor, these are the opportunities that you dream of," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "And obviously we're right in the middle of the prep here, but in general here, we're excited about all that comes with this. Got a ton of respect for LSU, coach (Brian) Kelly, his staff and their team, and this will require us to be at our best. Keep it simple, that's where we're at right now."
While it is a new year, it feels like 2024 all over again.
After last week's shocking loss to USF, the Gators, once again, find themselves facing tremendous outside noise and a head coach in Billy Napier potentially on the hot season. However, if 2025 is anything like 2024, a turnaround starts with a matchup against the Tigers.
Florida's 27-16 win in the Swamp last year sparked what would be a four-game winning streak to end the season as the Gators reached eight wins for the first time since 2020. In danger of starting a season 1-2 with a slate that includes No. 5 Miami and No. 7 Texas up next, an upset in Death Valley could be the spark Florida needs.
Still, Florida is not relying on last year's performance when facing LSU this season, and they are focused on proving the outsiders wrong after last week's shortcomings.
“I think this is a phenomenal opportunity," senior edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said. "I think the best thing about it is that we get to prove to ourselves who we really are. I didn’t want to get the whole team worried about proving it to everybody else on the outside. We just want to prove it to ourselves because we know what we can do. That was just the main thing, coming out and just proving it to ourselves. We know what we can do. So, we gonna go do what we know, and we know how to go out there and play football and line it up and tee it up and that’s what we plan on doing.”
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Tigers, including broadcast information and betting odds.
Florida Gators (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
- Analyst: Greg McElroy
- Reporter: Molly McGrath
Weather: 87 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, with a 0percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: LSU is considered a 7.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The series is tied 34-34-3 with Florida winning last year's matchup, 27-16. The Gators snapped a five-game losing streak in the rivalry with the win, which was the first in a five-game win streak continuing into 2025.
What's At Stake: After last week's shocking loss to USF, the Gators are in danger of falling to 1-2 to start a season for the second-straight year, and the slate won't get any easier. Next week, Florida will travel to No. 5 Miami, and after a bye the following week, will host No. 7 Texas and take a trip to No. 19 Texas A&M.
A win would soften the blow of last week's upset while quieting the outside noise surrounding the program. A loss would add to the anti-Napier sentiment surrounding the program.
Not to mention, Florida has not won a game in Death Valley since 2016 or a night game in Death Valley since 2009.