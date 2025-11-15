How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss, TV, Betting Lines and More
OXFORD, Ms.-- The Florida Gators find themselves needing to win out to reach a bowl, and it starts with a matchup against playoff-contender Ole Miss.
The Gators are looking to play spoiler against the Rebels for the second year in a row while searching for its first win since Billy Napier's firing after losses to Georgia and Kentucky.
"From my standpoint, don't look back. Don't look back at the past, and really for me, don't even look into the future," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said of bowl eligibility being a discussion this week. "We're day by day right now, and that's the biggest thing for us, we're day by day. Put our feet in the ground, put our cleats in the dirt, and let's go play football, and again, concentrate on the day that we have in front of us. So that's been the big focus for us.
Most notably, though, is the head coach on the other sideline.
Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin is largely considered to be Florida's top candidate for head coach, sparking speculation and rumors about what Saturday's result could mean for both teams' futures in the long term.
Gonzales on Monday admitted that he has seen the reports regarding Kiffin but that he has not discussed them with his team or staff.
"I probably shouldn't even answer those questions to be honest with you," he said when asked if Kiffin would be a good fit at Florida. "I think he's a really good football coach. He's a really good football coach. There's a lot of really good football coaches. He is definitely one of them."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Rebels, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) vs. No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC): What You Need to Know
When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. ET.
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Ms.
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
- Analyst: Louis Riddick
- Reporter: Kris Budden
Weather: 66 degrees Fahrenheit, clear, with a one percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Ole Miss is considered an 11.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida leads the series, 13-12-1, after the 24-17 upset in the Swamp last season. The Gators have won the previous three matchups and four of the last five, with the Rebels' last win coming in 2008.
What's At Stake: Florida finds itself one loss away from missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons and one loss away from its fourth losing season in five years. Ole Miss finds itself fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.