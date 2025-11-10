Does Billy Gonzales Think Lane Kiffin is a Suitable Fit to be Gators' Head Coach?
Already one of the most popular names in Gainesville recently, the Florida Gators' preparation for Ole Miss comes with added significance during a Florida head coaching search, possibly focused on the Rebels’ head coach: Lane Kiffin.
The Gators will head to Oxford to face off against the sixth-ranked Rebels in Week 12, where the highly coveted Kiffin will look to beat Florida for the first time in his head coaching career. Though the Gators are coming off an ugly loss and sit with a 3-6 record, the game could be a chance to play spoiler against a team looking to make the College Football Playoffs.
However, the outside attention on an upset is somewhat dwindled due to the storyline of a possible future move for Kiffin to Florida.
“Absolutely. Yes, sir, absolutely,” Gators’ interim head coach Billy Gonzales said when asked if he was aware of the buzz around Kiffin to Florida. “I've not mentioned it to our staff. I've not mentioned it to our players. Do I read them and I'm aware of it? absolutely, but no, we just have to prepare.”
Kiffin, a hot commodity amongst multiple high-level programs looking for a new head coach, has been connected to the Florida job for quite some time, making it no secret to either program ahead of their matchup. While his intentions after this season remain unknown, many believe him to be the leader for the Gators' opening.
“I probably shouldn't even answer those questions, to be honest with you. I think he's a really good football coach.” Gonzales said when asked if Kiffin would be a good fit at Florida. “There's a lot of really good football coaches. He is definitely one of them.”
Though Florida’s locker room continues to ‘block out the noise’ of social media during the season, the talk of Kiffin to the Swamp has somewhat engulfed the program in recent weeks. Regardless, the goal for the Gators is to continue to focus on themselves at a time where that is ever so needed.
“I'm on the internet. I see it here and there, but I don't really pay much attention to it. I’m really just focused on getting better each day and trying to win games,” veteran defensive back Devin Moore said. “He has done a great job over there, but I am worried about what we have going on over here.” Sophomore Jadan Baugh included.
With just a few games left in what has been a season of let downs for Florida, the Gators roster will still get an up-close look at what could be the future of Florida football despite a focus on what is in the locker room currently. Looking to finish strong, Florida will have their hands-full with the offense that makes Kiffin so appealing.
“Ole Miss, they're a spread offense. With spread offenses come some unique plays, some trickery and dynamics of the game… They got some talented receivers, talented quarterback, talented running game… The tempo is always a big issue.” Moore said. “The spread game they do, they create a light box just to cover the receivers because they have good receivers on the outside and a good quarterback. And facing a dual-threat quarterback is always a big advantage for an offense because receivers downfield are covered and you're able to run involved with the running back and the quarterback. That creates a whole ‘nother part."
Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m., with Florida looking to shift focus back to their locker room, if not just for the night.