How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Tennessee, TV, Betting Lines and More
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Bowl eligibility is out of the question, but there's still a lot to play for for the Florida Gators.
A 10-game home win streak against Tennessee is on the line, and the chance to play playoff spoiler for the three-loss Volunteers presents a big opportunity. It's also another rivalry that interim head coach Billy Gonzales remembers fondly.
"There's a bunch of (memories), from Jemalle Cornelius to Dallas Baker making a couple plays. Tre Grimes scoring on a little screen. There's a bunch of memories that you have," he said. "We had some great plays last year's game. So, we just gotta put it together this game. Our players are excited, again, having the opportunity to go compete and they're excited to play for each other, continue that process. Our goal is to continue to keep pushing them as a coaching staff, continue to play, and continue to keep working hard."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Volunteers, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-7, 2-5 SEC) vs. No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-3 SEC): What You Need to Know
When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 5 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF wide receiver Jemalle Cornelius (2002-06)
- Game Theme: Saluting Those Who Serve
- Other initiative: Urban Meyer on-campus salute ahead of College Football Hall of Fame induction
Watch: ABC
- Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
- Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Reporter: Holly Rowe
Weather: 71 degrees Fahrenheit, clear, with a five percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Tennessee is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 58.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida leads the series, 32-22, behind an 11-game win streak from 2005-15. The Gators have won the previous 10 matchups in the Swamp, while Tennessee has not won back-to-back games over the Gators since 2003-04.
What's At Stake: Florida is playing for pride after being knocked out of bowl eligibility, while Tennessee finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff, needing to win out to reach the CFP.