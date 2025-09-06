How to Watch Florida Gators vs. USF, TV, Betting Lines and More
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The 13th-ranked Florida Gators stay home for Week 2 of the 2025 season for a matchup against in-state foe South Florida.
The Gators, winners of their last five dating back to 2024, are coming off a 55-0 win over Long Island in Week 1, while the Bulls are coming off a dominating upset against then-ranked BYU.
"Excited about the opportunity to be back in The Swamp this weekend, and thankful for 14-straight sellouts," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "So, you know we have to build momentum towards the game. We need an edge, we have an edge. It's important that championship teams continue to improve as the season goes, and we have to buy into this concept of how we prepare separates us, can separate you as an individual competitor, and certainly if we all do it, it can separate us as a team."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Bulls, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
No. 13 Florida Gators (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs.USF Bulls (1-0, 0-0 American: What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 4:15 p.m.
Other Game Day Info:
- Gator Walk: 1:45 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mrs. Two-Bits: Monica Benson (Alachua County Teacher of the Year)
- Game Theme: Championship Reunion Weekend
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-Play: Dave Neal
- Analyst: Fozzy Whittaker
- Reporter: Morgan Uber
Weather: 89 degrees Fahrenheit, thunderstorms, with a 62 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 17.5-point favorite over LIU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 56.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: Florida holds a 3-0 advantage over USF since the two programs first met in 2010 with wins in the 2010, 2021 and 2022 seasons. In that 2022 matchup in the Swamp, the Gators edged out a close win over the Bulls, 31-28, after USF missed a field goal in the game's final seconds.
What's At Stake: Florida has not started a season 2-0 since 2021, and with an upcoming slate of No. 3 LSU, No. 5 Miami, No. 7 Texas and No. 19 Texas A&M with only the matchup against the Aggies being a home game, Florida will need a win on Saturday to carry as much momentum as possible into arguably the nation's toughest stretch of games.