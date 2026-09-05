How to Watch Florida's 2026 Season Opener vs. FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators open the first season of the Jon Sumrall era on Saturday with a home matchup against FAU.

Sumrall, hired to replace former head coach Billy Napier, will attempt to turn the Gators back into a consistent title-contender. However, his main focus is going 1-0 each week, he said this week.

"The expectation at Florida is championships in every sport, not just football. That's part of what drew me here," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do to be a championship-caliber program day in, day out. We're working hard at it. But I just want to do whatever we can this week to go 1-0. And I know there's certain scoreboard outcomes that people would love to go, well, 'That's what success is.'

"Success to me is 1-0 every week, and we go 1-0 every week I think everybody'd be really damn happy."

Week 1️⃣



🆚 FAU

🗓️ September 5

⏰ 7:45 p.m.

📍 The Swamp

🎟️ https://t.co/BUwzP5BxKw pic.twitter.com/bjTOVldPZp — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 31, 2026

Sumrall will also be making his fourth appearance in the Swamp. As a player for Kentucky, the Wildcats played two games (2002, 2004) in the Swamp before returning in 2006 with Sumrall as a graduate assistant.

In 2020, Sumrall returned to Steve Spurrier-Florida Field as Kentucky's inside linebackers coach.

"I'm gonna be pretty excited about it. I've said this a lot: I think back to when I was on the opposite sideline a couple times here as a player and as a coach, and how unique and special I've always felt like the Swamp is," Sumrall said. "And the fanbase here is so electric and charged up that I'll be very similarly wired. That gameday opportunity here is unlike many out there."

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Owls, including broadcast information, as well as other game-day information for those attending the game.

Florida Gators (4-8, 2-6 SEC in 2025) vs. FAU Owls (4-8, 3-5 AAC in 2025)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:45 p.m. ET.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Watch: SEC Network

Weather: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Other Gameday Info:

Gator Walk: 5 p.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.

Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF running back Ciatrick Fason (2002-04)

Game Theme: 352 Community Day

Series History: Florida leads the series, 4-0, after a 35-14 win in Gainesville to open the 2021 season. The 2026 matchup will mark the third occasion the Gators open a season against the Owls after the aforementioned win in 2021 and a 41-3 win in 2011. It will also mark the second time Florida faces FAU to begin a new head coach's tenure, after that 2011 win to begin Will Muschamp's tenure, and the third time the Gators face the Owls in a head coach's first season, after 2011 under Muschamp and a 20-14 win in overtime in 2015 under Jim McElwain.

Florida also won a matchup in 2007, 59-20.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking to open the season 1-0 before facing FCS Campbell the following week. The Gators have not started a season 2-0 since 2021.

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