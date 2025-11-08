All Gators

How Turnovers Could Affect Florida-Kentucky

Kentucky is dead-last in the SEC in takeaways, while Florida is tied for eighth in the league.

Florida defensive back Devin Moore is one of five Gators with an interception this season.
The Florida Gators should brace for a physical, defense-heavy contest against the Kentucky Wildcats, where every point and possession will matter. Winning the turnover battle may ultimately decide the outcome, given both teams’ need to keep postseason hopes alive. As a result, any mistakes could prove costly, making every possession critical.

Fumbles

According to SportsSource Analytics, Kentucky fumbles more than any SEC team, with 11. However, only five resulted in turnovers. Still, losing 41.5 percent presents a clear opportunity for the Florida defense. For instance, if quarterback Cutter Boley focuses on a single receiver, he may overlook a defender’s attempt to dislodge the ball. Also, the carelessness from ball carriers lacking ball security hurts.

Similarly, Florida also struggles, fumbling ten times and losing three.

Desperation fuels defensive aggression. Each quarterback must show greater awareness in the pocket, as defenders may prioritize stripping the ball over making the sack. Instead, they could end up scrambling in a pile for possession.

Kentucky's smashmouth football relies on running hard and never shying from contact. With contact comes the chance to force a fumble. If you see Florida delay a full tackle, expect repeated attempts to knock the ball free before the runner is down.

Interceptions

Neither Florida quarterback DJ Lagway nor Boley consistently displays good progression when scanning the field, as they rank first and tied for third, respectively, in conference interceptions. For Lagway, timing appears to be an issue, as he sometimes throws late, giving defenders time to make plays.

For example, against LSU, his interception returned for a touchdown was delivered almost two seconds late.

Meanwhile, Boley is still developing and frequently makes risky decisions, overestimating his arm strength to force throws into tight windows. A single interception could prove decisive for either team.

Overview

With both teams struggling offensively and missing key receivers, the matchup may hinge on which error-prone quarterback is able to limit mistakes. Playing ugly football is likely, but minimizing critical errors, especially turnovers at pivotal game moments, could be the difference. The outcome may ultimately reflect which team manages high-stakes pressure better.

