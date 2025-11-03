DJ Lagway Should be Florida's Next Head Coach's First Phone Call
With four games remaining, could Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway end up elsewhere after the season ends? While the answer may seem obvious, the truth runs deeper than a simple yes or no.
While he did address his future after head coach Billy Napier was fired, saying, "I'm a Florida Gator, man," the chaos of the transfer portal era means nothing is guaranteed in college athletics.
In effect, the last 180 minutes of regulation could determine whether he stays in the Swamp or not.
The Goal: Earning a Bowl Bid
To earn a bowl bid, the Gators must win three of the last four, which include matchups against Kentucky on the road, Ole Miss on the road, Tennessee at home and Florida State at home.
Three of those - Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida State - are winnable games that could fall Florida's way if they can click offensively. That's been the problem during the season. The defense went toe-to-toe with multiple ranked teams and managed to hold them relatively in check.
Yet, the offense under Lagway continued to struggle, missing throws or lobbing inexcusable interceptions. For example, despite five Lagway picks against LSU, Florida stayed within striking distance, on the strength of their defense. Last week against Georgia, Lagway missed a wide-open Tank Hawkins on a deep pass in the middle of the game before missing a wide-open J. Michael Sturdivant on the potential game-winning drive.
Each of the remaining defenses presents ample opportunity for Lagway to throw the ball downfield, building rhythm as he moves the team.
Regression and Playcalling
Lagway, from a technical viewpoint, does not seem to possess the same bounce in the pocket as he did as a freshman. Meaning, the confidence and ease of his setup to throw does not feature the fluidity. Instead, at times, he appears somewhat robotic in his delivery, as if checking mental boxes to ensure he goes through a checklist. Is that a symptom of regression or something beyond his control?
Billy Napier called the plays and routinely placed the offense in tough spots, such as throwing behind the sticks on third down. Napier, insistent on being overly conservative, used an approach that hampered the siphon.
That is not to say the interceptions aren't Lagway's fault, because they are. Yet, what would the play look like before the look? Was he always placed in the best position to succeed? Or, did a coach blinded by his own obstinacy make life difficult?
Injuries and Offensive Mind Wanted
The Gators' offense suffered multiple injuries to wideouts. Freshman standout Dallas Wilson will miss the remainder of the season. Other receivers jump in and out of the lineup because of injury. It is tough to build in-game chemistry when who you throw to changes from play to play.
Whoever takes the reins at UF needs to make Lagway his first call. Explain your plans for this in your system and how you intend to make the junior season version better than the previous two incarnations. Build your offense around his skill set, which maximizes what he does well, and conceal his shortcomings.
Moreover, sit with the quarterback, breaking down his setup and delivery, offering sound critique that will not only make him a better quarterback for the Gators but also an NFL prospect. Lane Kiffin, who many believe Florida's top target for head coach, will once again see Lagway up close, as UF travels to Oxford later this month.
Overview
Lagway's inconsistent play owes to several contributing factors, some of which are within his control, while others are beyond his influence. Florida needs to do what it can to retain him, finding an offensively intelligent head coach with a coordinator who understands his skill set.
Many want Lagway on the first bus out of town. However, you don't often see his arm talent and potential walk into a program. At the same time, entering his junior season next year, the possibilities need to be realized.