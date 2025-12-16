Gators WR to Transfer from Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A veteran receiver is now set to leave the Florida Gators.

Redshirt sophomore Aidan Mizell on Tuesday confirmed plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2 after three seasons at Florida. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"It's been an absolute honor to play for my dream school over the past three years," Mizell said in a statement posted to his personal X account. "Wearing the orange and blue and representing the University of Florida is something I'll always be proud of, and I wouldn't change a single moment of this journey for anything."

After redshirting in 2023, Mizell was a depth piece in 2024 in Florida's wide receiver rotation but did not make a full impact until DJ Lagway took over as the starting quarterback. He finished his second season with 17 catches for 202 yards and two scores, both of which came from Lagway, and was expected to have a larger role in 2025.

However, injuries limited him to eight games across the 2025 season. When available, though, he was effective with multi-catch games in seven of his eight appearances. He finished the season with 19 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown.

"He kind of rises to the occasion on the big stage and we're going to need him to continue to do that," former head coach Billy Napier said on Sept. 17, leading up to the Miami game. "His biggest issue since he's been here has been his health and durability, and I think he's working hard to resolve those things that have been problems for him in the past."

Mizell would miss the Miami game with an injury after catching his only touchdown of the season a week prior against LSU.

As a four-star receiver in the class of 2023, Mizell first made headlines with his commitment announcement to Florida by bringing out a pair of baby alligators. His parents, Wil Mizell and Ebony Robinson-Mizell, are also former track athletes at UF.

Top100 WR Aidan Mizell commits to #UF with live Gators pic.twitter.com/pBxZk1vsX8 — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) July 29, 2022

Mizell is the ninth Gator to announce plans to transfer, seven of whom, including Lagway, announced plans on Monday. Other players who are set to transfer from Florida are walk-on defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown, walk-on receiver Mike Peterson Jr., receiver Muizz Tounkara, running back KD Daniels, tight end Amir Jackson, defensive back Jordan Castell and defensive back Josiah Davis.

Defensive back Teddy Foster was reported to have plans to transfer from Florida shortly after Mizell, making him the 10th Gator to depart from the program so far.

While attrition was expected, new head coach Jon Sumrall made it clear his first task was to retain players on the roster. However, his experience at Tulane taught him how to use to portal effectively, which he plans to do at Florida to fill gaps in the roster.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here. The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

More From Florida Gators on SI