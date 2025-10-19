Immediate Effects of Billy Napier's Firing
The Florida Gators are moving in a new direction with head coach Billy Napier dismissed from his position on Sunday, a day after the team's 23-21 win over Mississippi State.
With Napier officially fired, Florida Gators on SI breaks down the immediate effects of the decision.
Buyout Goes Into Effect
Napier will be paid a $19.38 million buyout, 85 percent of what was left on his UF contract. Half of that buyout, roughly $9.7 million, will be paid within 30 days with the rest paid in installments every July 1 until 2029.
Napier originally signed a seven-year, $51.8 million deal in late 2021.
Can Players Enter the Portal?
Had Florida fired Napier after the Miami game three games ago, all players on the roster would be able to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and those who had not redshirted previously would have been able to transfer while keeping a year of eligibility.
However, new NCAA rules prevent players from schools who fired a head coach or where a coach voluntarily leaves from entering the portal right away. Instead, current Gators players will have to wait until five days after a new coach is hired and then will have 15 days to enter.
Additionally, with Florida more than four games into the season, most players on the roster, outside of a group of true freshmen and walk-ons, have played in more than four games, thus burning a year of eligibility.
Interim Named, Coaching Search Begins
According to Football Scoop's John Brice, Florida will turn to receivers coach Billy Gonzales as the team's interim for the final eight regular season games, while simultaneously beginning its search for its new head coach.
Offensive coordinator Russ Callaway will likely take over play calling duties.
A new head coach won't be expected to be named until near the end of the regular season, but with the timing of Napier's firing, the Gators will have plenty of time in its coaching search, even though Florida is the seventh program to fire its head coach this season.
UCLA (DeShaun Foster), Virginia Tech (Brent Prye), Oklahoma State (Mike Gundy), Oregon State (Trent Bray), Arkansas (Sam Pittman), Penn State (James Franklin) and UAB (Trent Dilfer) preceded Florida in firing its head coach.