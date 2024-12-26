Improved Play Calling a Needed Next Step for Florida Gators
Gainesville, Fla. – It was a great end to the season for Florida Gators football. They won four straight, beat two top-25 teams to take down some of their rivals and even won a bowl game to cap it all off.
But there’s still one glaring issue for the Gators and Billy Napier that could potentially come back to bite them if not addressed this offseason and that’s the offensive play-calling/offensive coordinator position.
In 10 games this season, the Gators scored 14 or fewer points in the first half. They only reached at most 10 points in the first half six times and were held scoreless twice. This can’t happen if Florida expects to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
If we look at Florida’s offense in comparison to their SEC counterparts, it doesn’t get better.
It ranked No. 11 in scoring offense, No. 15 in total offense plays, No. 9 in touchdowns scored, No. 13 in total offense yards, No. 13 in total offense and No. 12 in passing offense. These numbers are nowhere near what they should be given the offensive talent on the roster.
One of the big reasons these stats are what they are is the continuity from the offense. At points, it looks choppy and out of rhythm, which results in the offense struggling to move the ball effectively.
One statistic that shows this is the number of times the punter was on the field. Florida was second in the SEC in punts this year with 56 in total, only trailing first-place Oklahoma by two. And while it’s great to see Jeremy Crawshaw put his punting leg to good use, it’s also not a good sign seeing a punting unit on the field this much.
But that’s enough of the stats being thrown in your face. I think at this point everyone is well aware of what this offense is and how it needs to improve.
With the newly acquired talent at the skill positions entering Gainesville next season, the Florida Gators offense should be very dangerous in 2025. However, it will all be for nothing if the play-calling doesn’t improve.