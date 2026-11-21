GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are set to play its final home game of the 2026 season, meeting SEC foe Vanderbilt for the first time since 2023 to close out SEC play. With that comes an opportunity for the Gators to win back-to-back games for the first time since its 4-0 start in September and its first winning record in SEC play since 2020.

Storylines to watch for the game will be Aaron Philo looking to make his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2027, senior day festivities and the possible final home games for juniors such as Jadan Baugh and Myles Graham and Baugh approaching 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Commodores, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 24 Florida Gators (6-4, 4-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-6 SEC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb

Reporter: Michella Chester

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 72 degrees Fahrenheit, few showers, with a 34 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 12.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Other Gameday Info:

Gator Walk: 9:30 a.m. ET, Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, adjacent to University Avenue.

Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF Track & Field athlete Ron Coleman (1968-73)

Game Theme: Senior Day

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series, 44-11-2, after a 38-14 win in 2023, which was the last time the teams met. The teams did not play over the last two seasons after the SEC went away from divisions. The Gators famously won 22 in a row in the series until a shocking home loss in 2013 and won eight-straight after until a win for Vanderbilt in 2022.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking to wrap up SEC play on a positive note, with a win giving the Gators its first winning season in SEC play since 2020 while also knocking Vanderbilt out of bowl eligibility. The Gators are also looking to snap a two-game losing skid at home as it searches for its first eight-win regular season since that same 2020 campaign.

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