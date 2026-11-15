The Florida Gators have life in a spiraling 2026 season.

Losers in each of its last two games and four of its last five, the Gators entered a matchup against No. 11 Kentucky as underdogs and in danger of its season spiraling even more out of control. Instead, they walk out winners with a chance to salvage its 2026 season.

After turning the ball over on downs while up 21-14 in an attempt to seal the game, Florida's defense emerged as heroes. Forcing three straight incomplete passes, the Gators brought pressure, and Ben Hanks III brought the coverage, tipping away Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey's final throw to clinch the victory.

Iced it 😺 pic.twitter.com/WyiS8GXy12 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 15, 2026

While Florida's defense were the heroes, quarterback Aaron Philo was the catalyst.

Philo, making his return as Florida's starter after being benched against Georgia two weeks ago, rushed for 102 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion to lead the Gators to a massive road upset to clinch bowl eligibility and all but eliminate the Wildcats from the College Football Playoff.

93 of those yards came in the second half, including a two-yard touchdown run to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. A two-point coversion on a trick-play-pass from Kahleil Jackson to Dallas Wilson gave the Gators a seven-point lead.

He became the first Florida quarterback with over 100 rushing yards in a game since Anthony Richardson rushed for 109 yards against LSU in 2022.

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Gators Special for the 2-point conversion 🐊 pic.twitter.com/5vB0Fi2wpC — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 15, 2026

Early, it looked like another drubbing, with Kentucky going on an eight-minute touchdown drive on its first offensive possession of the game, and Florida only scoring two points in the first half off of a Kentucky holding penalty in the end zone. The second half was all Florida for the most part.

Jayden Woods forced a fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter, leading to a Jadan Baugh touchdown and a two-point conversion from Philo to give Florida a 10-7 lead. Disaster struck momentarily as a surprise onside kick for Florida failed, and Kentucky capitalized with a touchdown to retake the lead, but the score did not prove to be too costly.

After a Patrick Durkin field goal to cut into the deficit, the Gators went on 14-play, 67-yard capped off by Philo's touchdown gave the Gators a lead it would not relinquish. The drive included a 21-yard pass to Amir Jackson, a pair of third-down conversions from Baugh, a 15-yard rush from Philo on third-and-seven and a six-yard rush on another third down later in the drive.

Kentucky had a chance to tie the game after driving all the way to Florida's 25-yard line with 5:34 left, but a questionable run on third down and an incomplete pass on a fourth-down try gave the Gators the ball back to drain the clock. Florida capitalized by draining nearly four minutes of clock, but after turning the ball over on fourth-and-one at Kentucky's 36-yard line, the Wildcats got another chance to tie the game, only to turn the ball over on downs for a second straight possession.

The turnover clinched Florida's first win in Lexington since 2019.

Florida's defense, largely criticized for most of the season, held Kentucky to just 61 total rushing yards, and, after the Wildcats' 15-play, 86-yard opening drive that took 8:20, held Kentucky to just 156 yards and a 17:38 time-of-possession.

Florida, now with three top-15 wins, hosts Vanderbilt next week for its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

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