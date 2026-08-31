Three Observations from Florida’s First Depth Chart of 2026

The Florida Gators released their first official depth chart of the 2026 season on Monday, revealing their two-deep rotation for Saturday’s season-opener against FAU.

Head coach Jon Sumrall said he was direct with the players regarding how he put it together.

“If you hate the truth, you're gonna hate being around me,” he said. “Everybody on our depth chart, wherever they are, they know why. There's no, like, surprises, so we take things head-on. I think the players deserve that.”

Most of the chart was not a surprise after Sumrall revealed transfer Aaron Philo would be the starting quarterback while also naming the starting offensive line of tackle Bryce Lovett, guard Knijeah Harris, center Harrison Moore, guard TJ Shanahan Jr. and tackle Emeka Ugorji.

Nonetheless, the official depth chart revealed some interesting things at key positions. Here are three things of note Florida Gators on SI is keeping a close eye on for Saturday.

Evan Pryor Wins Backup RB

Jadan Baugh’s standing as the starter was never in question, but a four-person battle between Evan Pryor, London Montgomery, Duke Clark and Byron Louis made the depth uncertain.

Pryor, a transfer from Cincinnati, ultimately won out. After rushing for yards last season with the Bearcats and despite other transfer opportunities with a starting position, he ultimately chose Florida knowing Baugh was likely to return and knowing he would have to battle for snaps.

He detailed his decision during fall camp, saying he felt he and Baugh could be a top duo on the country.

“We’re two different types of backs. That went into my decision as well,” he said. You don't want to go somewhere where they already kind of have your role sketched out for someone else.”

It’s still extremely likely Florida plays all four backs behind Baugh on Saturday to get a true gauge of the depth, and Montgomery will also see the field as the team’s starting kick returner. Nonetheless, Saturday will mark the first opportunity for Pryor to prove he can complement Baugh the best.

Kahleil Jackson Back in WR Rotation

After only playing in one game over the last two seasons due to a knee injury, veteran receiver Kahleil Jackson is expected to be in the rotation at receiver behind Dallas Wilson. He is listed as an “OR” alongside transfer Micah Mays Jr.

Jackson has some of the best ball skills on the team, but speed has been an outside concern because of his injury history. However, Sumrall said Jackson has made himself leaner this offseason, which has helped considering his injury history.

“He’s gotten lighter to where he's made himself be more available. He hasn’t missed practice all training camp,” Sumrall said. “And I do think he's gonna have a role for how we're gonna play the game, and excited to see him have an opportunity to go put all his hard work out there.”

What is also surprising is how Mays Jr., even with a poor performance in the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp, has been a standout ever since arriving on campus after transferring from Wake Forest.

With clear starters in Wilson, Vernell Brown III and Eric Singleton Jr. and clear backups behind Brown III in Bailey Stockton and Singleton Jr. in TJ Abrams, only time will tell if it will be Jackson or Mays Jr. in the two-deep.

The OR’s on Defense

Four positions on defense — end, backup defensive tackle, backup jack linebacker and corner — have an “OR” listed in between players, making it a position that does not have a solidified starter.

Two of those are starting positions with Kamran James, LJ McCray and Emmanuel Oyebadejo listed as co-starters at end and Cormani McClain and J’Vari Flowers listed as co-starters at corner opposite of Ben Hanks III.

The lack of a named starter at either position is not surprising.

While James has the experience, McCray has had one of the top offseasons of anyone on Florida’s roster as he acclimated to the position, while Oyebadejo has been described as an athletic freak while he continues to get used to the speed of SEC football.

While one of those three will ultimately get the start, all three could easily play equally and make it a true rotation moving forward.

Meanwhile, McClain and Flowers’ battle is not a massive surprise as there has not been a true lack of separation at the position from anyone other than Hanks III. McClain has been praised for his play-making ability, but consistency has been a downside.

“His best is unbelievably good. His consistency has to elevate,” Sumrall said last week. “He's got all the ability in the world. He's improved a ton I think, just how he's carried himself around the building and away from the building. I still think he's got to strain to be consistent all the time. And when he does, look out.”

Flowers, meanwhile, has been moved around during the offseason, getting reps at boundary corner and at the star position.

Rounding out the “ORs” is Kofi Asare and KJ Ford at jack linebacker behind Jayden Woods and DK Kalu and Jamari Lyons at nose tackle behind Jeramiah McCloud.

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