Ja'Kobi Jackson Makes Transfer Decision After Leaving Florida Gators

Former Florida Gators impact running back Ja’Kobi Jackson has found a new home out of the portal, reportedly committing to play for the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday.

Jackson, a former zero-star recruit and JUCO product who came to Florida with only one other football offer, rushed for 607 yards on 122 carries in his time in Gainesville. Expected to be a large contributor next to Jadan Baugh in 2025, his year was cut short due to injury, only appearing in four games.

After not much interest out of high school, Jackson took a job at Lowe's in the lumber department before finding his way to Coahoma Community College. Two years later, the Gators were one of only two programs to offer the talented back, the other being Charleston Southern.

“I didn’t believe any of it from the start.” Jackson said on the interest from Florida. “I graduated Saturday. The following week, that next Friday, Coach Juluke came to my high school, watched me work out, and then, like that next week, I was down here in Gainesville, and I committed…And then two weeks later, I was on campus. I was down here working out.”

Now off to Ohio State, the veteran back joins a young and talented group of rushers headlined by Bo Jackson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman. The Buckeyes did however see two of their top three backs from 2025 depart, with CJ Donaldson graduating after 10 touchdowns on the year and James Peoples transferring to Penn State.

Though the Gators saw four running backs from their 2025 unit enter the portal while also not retaining running backs coach Jabbar Juluke on staff under new head coach Jon Sumrall, their projected 2026 unit still looks to be one of the most talented in the conference. On top of keeping the elite rusher Baugh in the orange and blue, Florida added two explosive backs out of the portal in Evan Pryor and London Montgomery to create a strong trio filled with experience. Young backs Duke Clark and Byron Louis are also expected to return at the position.

Florida’s offense, as a whole, looks to be exciting ahead of Sumrall’s first year in Gainesville, with prestigious offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in control of a roster full of weapons. To add to major retained talent such as Baugh and the freshman duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, the Gators have found success in the portal, highlighted by the major signing of star Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr.

Sumrall and the Gators’ haul this portal cycle may not be over just yet, with Florida Gators on SI tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI