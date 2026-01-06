Florida Gators RB Jadan Baugh Makes Decision on Future

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- At long last, Jadan Baugh has decided on his future with the Florida Gators.

The rising junior, who became the first Gator to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since 2015 with 1,170 yards in 2025, has signed a new deal and will remain with the program for the 2026 season, On3's Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday.

Baugh confirmed the deal shortly after in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious.

“Being a Gator means everything to me. I still remember the first time I walked into The Swamp in uniform for my first spring game. It just felt different—almost like a heartwarming feeling—and I knew right then that this was the place for me.”

Florida fended off pushes from multiple programs, including Texas, for Baugh to enter the portal.

As a freshman in 2024, Baugh rushed for a team-high 673 yards with seven touchdowns. He tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns in his first career start in the win over Kentucky.

Becoming the headlining back in 2025 as a result of his play as a freshman and other injuries in the room, Baugh became one of the best backs in the country with 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns. His best performance came in the season finale against Florida State, where he rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

The yardage made him the eighth player in program history to rush for 200 yards in a game and first since 2004. He also set a record for sophomores with his rushing yards in the win over the Seminoles.

After the game, Baugh kept answers to questions regarding his future short, saying he hadn't thought too much about the coaching change.

"I'm never focused on future things. I'm always focused on the moment. Life is short," he said. "Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go."

Two days later, head coach Jon Sumrall and general manager Dave Caldwell were introduced. Both emphasized that retaining Baugh was a priority.

"I think we got some good football players. I watched (the FSU) game Saturday before I went and played Saturday, and I'm like, hey, can I give the ball to (Baugh) ten more times because if an offensive coordinator doesn't know what to do, that's a pretty good choice," Sumrall joked.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh became the first Gators player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season in 10 years. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Sumrall put his staff together, running back coach Jabbar Juluke was considered by many to be a possible factor in Baugh's decision. Juluke was not retained and promptly went to Texas.

"Coach Juluke is one of the best running back coaches in America. I feel that heavy," Baugh said. "Him talking to me every day, pushing me the right way, I feel like that made me the player I am today."

Despite Juluke's departure, Florida kept its foot on the gas pedal in its retention efforts with Sumrall, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new running backs coach Chris Foster meeting with Baugh shortly before Christmas, a meeting Florida Gators on SI learned was productive and went well.

"He's extremely high priority," he said during a Zoom call on Wednesday ahead of Tulane's CFP game against Ole Miss. "He's a proven player, frontline player in the SEC. I have a lot of respect for what he's done," Sumrall said. "We'd love to have the opportunity to retain him. It's one of the top priorities right now... would love for him to stay."

Baugh now headlines a room that includes transfer Evan Pryor, who committed on Tuesday, and expected retentions Duke Clark and Byron Louis. Florida lost Treyaun Webb, KD Daniels and walk-on Chad Gasper to the transfer portal.

Florida also did not sign a single running back in the 2026 recruiting class, meaning Florida could add another back if available.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said of his portal plan. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

