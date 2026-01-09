Florida Adds Second RB from Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite retaining star Jadan Baugh and adding Evan Pyror from the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Florida Gators added another running back from the 2026 season.

East Carolina transfer London Montgomery on Thursday announced his commitment to Florida, giving the Gators 15 transfer commitments so far in the 2026 portal cycle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He visited the Gators on Wednesday.

Montgomery (5-11, 197 pounds) comes to Florida after a strong two-year tenure at ECU, which includes a breakout campaign in 2025. Last season, he rushed for 742 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He began his career at Penn State in 2023, earning a redshirt that season.

With Baugh returning as an established starter, Montgomery will enter a battle with Pryor, a senior coming off a 500-yard season at Cincinnati, and returning redshirt freshmen Duke Clark and Byron Louis for a spot in the rotation. Clark was originally Baugh's backup in 2025 after Ja'Kobi Jackson's season-ending injury, but an upper-body injury against Texas ended his season. Louis did not play a single game.

Jackson is one of four outgoing transfers at running back with Treyaun Webb, KD Daniels and walk-on Chad Gasper also set to leave the program.

Montgomery's commitment continues a now five-day streak of Florida receiving a transfer commitment. The Gators' 15-player transfer class began with Baylor safety DJ Coleman on Sunday. After which, Florida added James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton and Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu on Monday.

Pryor, Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer, Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Tulane punter Patrick Durkin, Tulane punter Alec Clark and Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo joined on Tuesday before Wake Forest receiver Micah Mays Jr., Kentucky defensive back Cam Dooley and JUCO corner Elijah Owens joined on Wednesday.

Florida also holds predictions to land a pair of offensive linemen in Georgia Tech transfer Harrison Moore and Stanford transfer Emeka Ugorji and is hosting multiple prospects on Friday, namely Duke transfer receiver Que'Sean Brown and Georgia Tech transfer tight end Luke Harpring.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," new head coach Jon Sumrall said of his portal plan after being introduced as the Gators' next head coach last month. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity.

"But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

