Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators Predictions and Preview
Welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats to The Swamp could not arrive at a better time for the Florida Gators. After taking a high-powered Tennessee Volunteers squad to the limit, UF can use that gained momentum to propel them through this game.
While not as prolific of an offense as Tennessee, Kentucky still possesses enough firepower to score points in bushels. With that said, freshman quarterback DJ Lagway now takes the biggest step forward, leading the team for the remainder of the season due the injury to Graham Mertz.
Embattled head coach Billy Napier can hopefully craft an entire gameplan around Lagway's skillset, maximizing his athletic palette, helping Florida walk out of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious.
The Lagway Era Begins
Constructing an entire gameplan around DJ Lagway should rank as the most important task for the offensive staff this week. Instead of sliding plays in and out, formulating a gameplan places the Gators in the best possible spot to win this game.
Inasmuch as convention dictates that teams need to keep the same approach, allowing Lagway to start off well means the world. Mixing and matching routes that force the defense, especially the boundary defenders, to make an early choice in the play greatly helps Florida. Napier relayed these thoughts during media ability.
"I think he's had an opportunity to observe Graham," Napier said. "I think that's been beneficial in terms of what that grind looks like, you know, from a film-study perspective, from a self-discipline, routine standpoint, and then ultimately, the entire process in terms of meetings, walkthrough, arm care, pre-practice, post-practice. How to kind of build momentum and put yourself in position where you can play with confidence, because you prepared the right way.
"We're in a lot better place than maybe we would have been if Graham didn't get injured earlier in the year, and then obviously he's played in each game, so, yeah, I mean, I think there's also some benefit to taking every rep with the first team."
A Breather?
After facing Nico Iamaleava in Knoxville last week, the Gators meet Brock Vandagriff. A reserve at Georgia during their championship runs, he sees plenty of field time in Lexington. Possessing excellent arm strength, Vandagriff will not hesitate to test the Gators vertically.
With that, Florida should expect one or two passes to hit their defenders right in the hands. Vandagriff boasts a cannon, but a scattershot-like accuracy. More like a Times Square Rolex. Completing less than 60% of your passes screams inconsistent. He will present the Gators ample opportunity to capitalize on his mistakes.
X Factors
With the majority of attention paid to the Florida wide receivers, the tight ends lay in wait, looking for their opportunity to help. Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen could serve simultaneously as security blankets and red zone threats. Boardingham discussed how the tight ends can cash in from the twenty-yard-line and end.
“I feel like for us we just have to make sure we’re doing our jobs, that’s the most I feel like you can do as a player, especially as a tight end, is to make sure you do your job, communicate, execute, when the ball comes to you, make a play and go score,” Boardingham said this week.
Final Prediction
After a back-and-forth first half, both teams settle into a rhythm in the third quarter. A Florida turnover places UK on the plus side of the 50-yard-line, which only costs UF three points. Trey Wilson takes over, gashing the Wildcats on slants, screens, and yes, a universally-reviled jet sweep. Florida marches downfield, entering the redzone.
One of the tight ends beats his man for the go-ahead touchdown. All the Florida defense needs to do is hold the line and stop Kentucky, which, unfortunately, they don't, taking the lead to start the fourth.
Lagway takes over. In a four-minute drive, he marches UF down the field, culminating in calling his own number, scoring on a run play. Florida gets the ball back, with a need to salt the time away.
Unfortunately, they cannot convert on third down, leading to a punt. Punter Jeremy Crawshaw delivers the best punt of the year, pinning UK deep in their own territory. While they gain a couple of first downs through the air, the Gators close the show with a turnover on downs.
Final Score
Florida: 29
Kentucky: 23