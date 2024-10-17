Mertz on New Role with Florida Gators: 'This is a place that someday I'll be able to take my family to.'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a lengthy collegiate career, Graham Mertz’s time as the Florida Gators starting quarterback ended abruptly last weekend, after suffering a torn ACL in last weekend's overtime loss against Tennessee.
Florida’s career completion percentage leader broke the program's single-season record for completion percentage (72.9%) last season while throwing for 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
While his collegiate playing career didn’t end how he planned it to, Mertz expressed that he is grateful for Florida giving him an opportunity in the transfer portal.
“I'm thankful for everybody in this building, everything everybody's done to help better me as a player and a person,” said Mertz. “When it's all said and done, this is a place that someday I'll be able to take my family to and come to games and a place that excites me.”
Although his playing career as a Florida Gator may be over, Mertz made it clear that he still plans to contribute to the team off the field, in a mentorship role.
After spending over half a decade in college, the sixth-year graduate student certainly has some knowledge to pass down. Before transferring to Florida, Mertz spent three seasons as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback.
“Obviously it's a little different, not being able to be out at practice. But I think my job right now is to help,” said Mertz. “For right now, it's the meeting rooms. It's talking through defensive structures, our game plan and prepping as if I'm playing. In doing that, I can help out a lot of people.”
One player that Mertz plans to direct his leadership toward is true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. The two have had a strong relationship since Lagway committed to Florida as a high schooler.
Earlier in the week, Lagway’s father posted on X, thanking Mertz for mentoring his son through the early stages of his college career.
“That’s why this game's so special because you can have that impact on a lot of people. That’s why I enjoy this game so much, just being able to help others in any way. It means a lot,” said Mertz. “It’s been a blessing, for sure. And that's what fuels me, is being able to have those relationships with people and grow with people.”
Gators head coach Billy Napier explained that Mertz has continued to be involved with the program, regularly attending meetings and team events with all the team’s active players.
According to Napier, Mertz’s leadership is going to be “huge” for the program.
“Every event that we've had since Saturday, he's been there. He’s sitting in his chair at the team meeting, he’s in the quarterback meeting, the offensive unit meeting, at practice, you know, in the weight room, in the training room, so I think it's going to be huge,” said Napier. “And look, that's the first thing that he says is, like, ‘I want to be here every step of the way.'”