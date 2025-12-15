Gators RB to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after quarterback DJ Lagway announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, a running back also was reported to depart from the Florida Gators.

Redshirt freshman KD Daniels will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, following two seasons with the Gators. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Florida RB Kahnen “KD” Daniels plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’0 205 RB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the 2024 Classhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/QEzRd7XDAr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2025

Daniels joined Florida as a four-star in the 2024 recruiting class but redshirted as a freshman as Montrell Johnson Jr., Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson headlined the running back rotation.

He would not get his first consistent role until midway through the 2025 season as Jackson, freshman Duke Clark and Treyaun Webb nursed serious injuries. As the second back behind Baugh, who rushed for over 1,100 yards last season, Daniels rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The lone score proved to be important with it coming in the 23-21 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 18. He rushed for 77 yards and another score in 2024, with that touchdown coming in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane off a busted play.

This season, Daniels detailed the patience needed to wait for his opportunities.

"First and foremost, I'm a man of God," he said. "So, even through those times of thinking that I'm ready, maybe I'm going through that season to be able to handle success or that time that's for me playing. Just having my faith in God and be ready for that time."

Daniels is now the fourth Gator to have a departure reported after Lagway, defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown and receiver Muizz Tounkara.

Florida's running back room now consists of Webb, who has battled injuries the last two seasons, as well as Clark, redshirt freshman Byron Louis, redshirt freshman walk-on Chad Gasper Jr. and Baugh, a potential transfer candidate after running back coach Jabbar Juluke was not retained by new head coach Jon Sumrall.

"I'm never focused on future things," Baugh said after the season finale against Florida State. "I'm always focused on the moment. Life is short. Focusing on the moment, just enjoying everything that's in front of me, I feel like that's the way to go."

Juluke has since been hired at Texas.

"Coach Juluke is one of the best running back coaches in America. I feel that heavy," Baugh said. "Him talking to me every day, pushing me the right way, I feel like that made me the player I am today."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

