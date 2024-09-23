Kickoff Time Set for Gators' Matchup Against UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators retake the field on Oct. 5 after a bye week, it will have one of the latest matchups of the week against the UCF Knights.
On Monday, the SEC announced the Gators' week six matchup against the Knights will kick off at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network. It will be the latest start for Florida this season as a 7 p.m. start in the win over Samford two weeks ago.
The Gators currently lead the series with two wins against one loss, which came in the last matchup in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. UCF won the final game of Florida's pre-Billy Napier era, 29-17, on Dec. 21, 2021.
Previously, the Gators dominated the Knights with a 42-0 win in 2006 and a 58-27 win in 1999.
This year's matchup with UCF is the start of a three-game series between the two programs. Florida is set to travel to Orlando on Sept. 14, 2030 before the series returns to Gainesville on Sept. 3, 2033.
Florida will pay UCF $800,000 for this year's trip and $200,000 for the 2033 game, while UCF will pay Florida $250,000 for the 2030 game, according to Kevin Brockway of The Gainesville Sun.
Betting odds have not been released for the matchup, but ESPN Analytics currently favor UCF with a 59.8% chance to win.
Gators' 2024 Remaining Schedule
Oct. 5 (7:45 p.m. EST): UCF (3-0)
- UF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day
Oct. 12: @ No. 5 Tennessee (4-0)
- Flex start of either 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. EST or 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Oct. 19: Kentucky (2-2)
- Flex start of either 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. EST or 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- UF Homecoming
Nov. 2 (3:30 p.m. EST) : vs. Georgia (3-0)
- Game played in Jacksonville, Fla.
Nov. 9 (Noon EST): @ No. 1 Texas (4-0)
Nov. 16: No. 14 LSU (3-1)
- Flex start of either 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. EST or 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Saluting Those Who Serve
Nov. 23 (Noon EST): No. 6 Ole Miss (4-0)
- Senior Day
Nov. 30: @ FSU (1-3)