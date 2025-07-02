Lagway Makes Cut for Top 10 QBs in College Football 26
EA Sports on Tuesday released the top 20 quarterbacks in its new College Football 26 video game, and Florida Gators sophomore phenom DJ Lagway took the final spot inside the top 10.
Lagway is ranked as a 90 overall quarterback in the game, which was good enough to have him as the No. 10 overall quarterback in the newest version of EA College Football.
There are four SEC quarterbacks ranked the same overall or better than Lagway. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is rated as a 92 overall (No. 2 overall quarterback), South Carolina’s Lanorris Sellers is a 91 (No. 5 overall), Oklahoma’s John Mateer is a 91 (No. 6 overall) and Texas’ Arch Manning is a 90 (No. 9 overall).
His stats were not as impressive as those four, some of that due to Lagway splitting time with quarterback Graham Mertz until the Tennessee game last season, when Mertz suffered an ACL injury. Additionally, he was dealing with a hamstring injury of his own that he sustained against Georgia early in the contest.
The sophomore still finished the year with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led his team to a 6-1 record in the games he started and held a 154.9 passer rating (first among FBS true freshmen with a minimum of 150 attempts) and a 95.8 passing grade on deep balls (third among all FBS passers).
His best game of the season came in Week Two against Samford. He completed 18 of his 25 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns. His 456 yards set a UF freshman record as well.
If Lagway is fully healthy come the start of the season and can stay that way, it could be a dangerous and dynamic offense for the Gators next year.
They should be getting highly-talented wide receiver Eugene Wilson III back from injury to go along with newcomers J. Michael Sturdivant, Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III and Naeshaun Montgomery. Florida will also see receivers Aidan Mizell, Tank Hawkins and running backs Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson back in the fold for 2025.
It is not an easy 2025 schedule for Florida, but with the amount of talent on the roster, there won’t be too many games they can’t win.