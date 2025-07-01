Eugene Wilson III Gearing Up for Bounce-Back Season
Having missed nearly all of the 2024 season due to a hip injury that required surgery, Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is gearing up for a bounce-back junior season in 2025.
Wilson III earned Freshman All-SEC honors and was labeled a Freshman All-American by multiple outlets in 2023 after a breakout debut season with the Gators in 2023 in which he totaled 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions and instantly became one of the team’s biggest threats on offense.
Unfortunately, multiple injuries, including the season-ending hip injury put a pin in his plans to take that next step as a receiver in 2024, causing him to miss nine games.
“Yeah, I just kind of got used to, like, dealing with that leg pain. Just had to take care of it,” Willson III said during spring camp.
He did play in the team’s first four games, though, hauling in 19 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. His only score came against Samford in Week Two on an 85-yard house call off a jet toss sweep from DJ Lagway.
Florida getting their star wideout back on the field next season will pay dividends. While their receiver room is not talent-deprived, relying on true freshmen each season is not the best recipe for success. So, lining him up next to UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant should be a more than capable two-man unit to replace Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike.
A must for Billy Napier next season will be to get the ball in Wilson III's hands whenever he is on the field because he is as dynamic as they come at that position. He is an explosive athlete with shiftiness and great lateral movement, which makes him even more dangerous when he has the ball. These attributes are a big reason why 480 of his receiving yards as a freshman were after the catch, according to PFF.
However, it sounds like Napier and his coaching staff know what they have in Wilson III.
“This guy's a one-play touchdown player,” Napier said during spring camp. “When he's out there, it makes us a lot harder to defend.”
The Gators' offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway talked about the junior as well, highlighting some of his attributes that make him such a good receiver.
“He’s got extremely good lateral quickness. Very good ball skills. Extremely intelligent,” Callaway said. “He’s going to be a guy for us this year for sure.”
One detail that may go unnoticed by the common eye about Wilson III’s work since arriving on campus has been the weight he has put on. He said in the spring that he weighed in at 191 pounds compared to his freshman year when he was 170.
“I just weighed in at 191,” Wilson III said. “So even in warm-ups and everything, I'm feeling lighter, I'm feeling a lot more bouncy. So the strength staff is doing their thing."
Adding this weight will hopefully help with the durability issues he has had in his time with the Gators. If Wilson III can stay healthy and give Florida his expected production this upcoming season to go along with a healthy Lagway, then it could be a series of long Saturdays for the opponents on their schedule.