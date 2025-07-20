Lagway Ranked Among Top QBs for 2025 by Athletic
Entering his sophomore season, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is regarded by some as one of the best at his position in the country after going 6-1 as the starter and leading a complete turnaround a year ago.
Recently, the Athletics' Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales listed Lagway as the No. 5 quarterback in the nation for 2025, citing "elite arm talent, good mobility and poise beyond that of a typical true freshman," after polling over 40 coaches and staffers from across the country
"His size and strength helped him keep plays alive. With Lagway behind center, the future is bright in Gainesville," Khan Jr. and Morales wrote.
Khan Jr. and Morales also cited an anonymous Power Four offensive coordinator in their argument for Lagway.
“If I’m starting a team right now, I’m probably taking DJ Lagway as my quarterback,” the coordinator said.
Lagway's ranking also puts him in the top tier of quarterbacks, according to the Athletics' ranking system.
"The most talented QBs in the country, with the highest ceilings," Khan Jr. and Morales wrote to describe the top tier. "They can carry their team and are often the biggest keys to victory. Many in this tier find themselves in the Heisman Trophy conversation."
While he made plenty of mistakes, there was little doubt Lagway elevated the team around him after he took over as the full-time starter. With Florida sitting at 4-5 after Lagway's hamstring injury against Georgia and the subsequent loss to Texas, Lagway returned and led Florida to back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, a win over Florida State and a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.
He threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while appearing in 12 of Florida's 13 games.
"I was most impressed with how he handled that, the type of teammate that he was, the humility, the character. And the guy was phenomenal on game day," Napier said Wednesday at SEC Media Day. "He's just a great competitor. He showed a ton of grit and toughness, played through some injuries, and obviously I thought he grew every week as he continued to get better, and I think year two for him has got a chance to be really special."
Lagway and the Gators open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Long Island.