Lane Kiffin's Decision Date Revealed as Florida, LSU Push for Ole Miss Head Coach
The college football world now knows when Lane Kiffin will likely make his decision.
The Ole Miss head coach, who currently has the Rebels primed for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and is being courted by both the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers for their open head coaching positions, is expected to announce his decision on his future on Saturday, Nov. 29, a day after the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced Friday.
The confirmation comes hours after a reported meeting between Kiffin and Carter and a day after representatives from Florida, including athletic director Scott Stricklin, and representatives from Kiffin met in person.
Carter's full statement can be read below:
"Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including a meeting today with Chancellor Boyce. While we discuss the next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion. Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game. This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it's imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."
Kiffin has long been tied to Florida's open coaching position since former head coach Billy Napier was fired on Oct. 19. He was also a rumored candidate in 2021, when Florida hired Napier, and a possible candidate in 2024, when it seemed imminent that Napier would be fired.
Meanwhile, Kiffin has brushed off questions about his future and rumors regarding his interest in both the Florida job and the LSU job. Members of Kiffin's family visited both Gainesville and Baton Rouge earlier in the week.
"I'm gonna stay on what I've done for six years, which isn't talking about other jobs and that situation," Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference. "(AD) Keith (Carter) and I - I've seen him twice already today. Keith and I have a great relationship. We communicate daily on a lot of things, and I love it here, and it's been amazing."
A major factor in Kiffin's upcoming decision on the Ole Miss side is his immediate future with the program for this season. A report from On3 indicated Ole Miss was deciding on whether or not to let Kiffin coach in the CFP should he decide to leave.
Rumors also indicated that the Rebels, which are on a bye this week, may not let Kiffin coach in next week's Egg Bowl should he reveal his decision before then.
"Do you know something I don't know?" Kiffin responded to a question on if he expects to coach against Mississippi State. "... Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida, too. So I don't even understand the question of how I would not expect to coach next week? Why would I be at work?"
Kiffin recently led the Rebels to a 34-24 win over the Gators, after which he called any speculation on his future "disrespectful" to his current team.
“I love what we’re doing here,” Kiffin said. “Today was awesome. And I don’t talk about that stuff and really to even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. So, you know, we’ve got a lot of things going here, doing really well. And I love it here.”
Florida hosts Tennessee on Saturday before rounding out the season on Nov. 29, Kiffin's decision date, against Florida State.