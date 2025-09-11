LSU Could Be Without Multiple Offensive Contributors Against Florida

🐯 LSU TE Trey’Dez Green



Debuts 2 catches and a TD. If you are unfamiliar he is a freaky athlete with a 6’7 frame. Quiet night overall for LSU on the offensive side of the ball. But Trey is a clear redzone threat with big play potential.



Must start at the TE position this year… pic.twitter.com/SmE0fyfTze