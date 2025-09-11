LSU Could Be Without Multiple Offensive Contributors Against Florida

All Gators

LSU and Florida each released their first injury reports of the 2025 season on Wednesday.

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green is one of multiple contributors who could miss Saturday's game against Florida.
BATON ROUGE, La.-- The Florida Gators could be facing a short-handed LSU team on Saturday in Death Valley.

Two main offensive contributors for the No. 3 Tigers are questionable due to lower body injuries, LSU's Wednesday injury report revealed.

Center Braelin Moore, who suffered an ankle injury last week, returning practiced on Tuesday, and LSU expected him to practice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tight end Trey'Dez Green has a knee injury, which he also suffered in the win over Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot-7 sophomore began to emerge as a possible red zone threat before his injury after a 14-catch, four-touchdown season as a true freshman.

Head coach Brian Kelly during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference detailed LSU's plan should he not be able to play.

"I think you have to have plans, right, for him and not having him," Kelly said. "But you know, each week is a different look in the red zone. Defenses change dramatically as you get into the shorter field. So Florida plays a little bit different than than Louisiana Tech played, and actually different than Clemson. So you carry a package that is specific to the high percentages of what you're going to see down there. So each and every week, you have to be flexible."

Rounding out LSU's players listed on Wednesday's injury report are freshman defensive lineman Zion Williams and transfer wide receiver Destyn Hill, who recently had surgery on his left hand.

Not listed on the injury report is five-star freshman offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, whom LSU beat out Florida for on Early National Signing Day last December. Thomas has been nursing a lower body injury.

Kelly also gave an update on Thomas during Wednesday's teleconference.

"He's making good progress. He's he's out of the boot, he's moving around," Kelly said. "I think he's probably, you know, a few weeks from, you know, being in a position where he can take reps, but, but I think that's still down the road a bit. Again, I think you know he's been good in terms of making sure that he's doing everything necessary to to get himself physically ready to compete."

It's important to note that per SEC guidelines, teams are not required to list players that are planning to redshirt.

As for Florida, the Gators' report revealed that senior defensive tackle Caleb Banks will be available to play for the first time since the FSU game last season after missing the bowl game, all of spring camp and the last two games with lower body injuries.

Additionally, freshman receiver Dallas Wilson remains out with his lower body injury.

Kickoff between Florida and LSU is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

