Gators Release Wednesday Injury Report vs. LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday released its first official injury report of the 2025 season ahead of Saturday's matchup at No. 3 LSU.
The injury report, officially called an "availability report," first went into effect by the SEC last season and is required each week an SEC team plays a conference opponent on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
All availability reports conference-wide can be found here.
The weekday reports must be released by 8 p.m. ET, while the gameday reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff. For Florida, this would mean no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Kickoff between Florida and LSU in Death Valley is at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.
Wednesday Injury Reports
Florida Gators
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower body) - Out
- TE Scott Isacks* - Out
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- OL Fletcher Westphal (upper body) - Out
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr. - Out
LSU Tigers
- WR Destyn Hill - Questionable
- TE Trey'Dez Green (MCL sprain) - Questionable
- OL Braelin Moore (lower body) - Questionable
- DL Zion Williams - Out
Caleb Banks to Make 2025 Debut, Dallas Wilson Out
Senior defensive tackle Caleb Banks and freshman receiver Dallas Wilson both missed Florida's first two games of the season with lower body injuries that were first suffered in fall camp. Banks, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has since shed his boot, while Wilson, a five-star in the 2025 recruiting class, was seen still donning a boot in last week's loss to USF.
Banks was not listed on the report, meaning he will be available on Saturday, while Wilson is listed as "out," confirming that he will miss his third-straight game.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday gave a brief update on the two contributors.
“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ve got work to do this week to see where they’re at and work capacity is," he said.
Banks is already coming off a foot injury that ended his 2024 campaign and forced him to miss all of spring camp. He recorded 21 tackles with 4.5 sacks, 3.5 of which came in wins over LSU and Ole Miss, in 2024.
“I feel great," Banks said during fall camp after returning to practice. "Just ready to play football, body feeling good, learning the game more, so ready to go.”
Meanwhile, Wilson is expected to be an instant contributor in Florida's receiver rotation after strong performances in spring and fall camps before his injury, once he returns.
“Yeah, he's a problem," Napier said on Aug. 27. "He’s a problem. He’s exceptional. He'll be a major factor this year. So we're excited about Dallas for sure.”
DL Brendan Bett Listed/Not Listed
After his ejection for spitting on a USF player last week, defensive lineman Brendan Bett's status for this week remained to be determined. On Monday, Napier confirmed the team had not yet decided if Bett would be suspended for the LSU game after announcing that he would face "some internal discipline."
The Baylor transfer on Tuesday apologized for his penalty, which eventually led to USF's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The SEC requires all suspensions to be listed with an "out" designation on all availability reports, per its reporting policy. However, a player's reason for being out is not required to be listed.
Bett was not included on Wednesday's report, all but confirming he will be available for Saturday's game. Whether he actually plays remains to be seen.
“Brendan, we spent quite a bit of time with him (Sunday). I think that the kid is remorseful. I think he feels as if he let the team down," Napier said Monday. "I do think he has, in general, it was out of character for him. He made a mistake and he compromised the team. He made a selfish decision. He misrepresented our fans, our alumni, the university. When a young man comes into your office, and that's his immediate concern is how he didn't represent this place the right way, I think that's a good indication of his attitude towards it."
LSU Dealing with Injuries
Meanwhile, LSU will have to wait and see if a pair of offensive contributors will play on Saturday.
Center Braelin Moore, who suffered an ankle injury last week, is questionable to play. Head coach Brian Kelly on Wednesday explained that Moore practiced on Tuesday and they expected him to practice on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, tight end Trey'Dez Green is questionable with a knee injury. While he only has two catches on the season, one went for a touchdown. Standing at 6-foot-7, Green began to emerge as a possible red zone threat before his injury.
"I think you have to have plans, right, for him and not having him," Kelly said. "But you know, each week is a different look in the red zone. Defenses change dramatically as you get into the shorter field. So Florida plays a little bit different than than Louisiana Tech played, and actually different than Clemson. So you carry a package that is specific to the high percentages of what you're going to see down there. So each and every week, you have to be flexible."