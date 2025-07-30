McClain's Growth, Maturity Give Him Chance to be Early Contributor
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It has been a transformative year, both on and off the field, for Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain, who has seen gains in both the weight room and as a person since joining the program last offseason.
Upon joining the Gators in 2024, he weighed in around the 160s, but that number wouldn’t cut it if he wanted to be playing at the next level. He needed to add some muscle if he wanted to play in the SEC and beyond, which is where Tyler Miles, the Director of Football Strength & Conditioning, came into play.
Along with the entire squad, McClain has been doing damage in the weight room to build that strength and now sits at 189 pounds, according to Florida's 2025 roster.
“He was in the 160s when he got here,” Miles said. “He’s in the 180s, so somewhere around 20, 25 pounds since he got here.”
This growth and effort from the former five-star defensive back have not gone unnoticed, either.
“He’s done a good job. He really has,” Miles said. “He’s still continuing to get stronger, put on the weight, put on muscle. There was nothing about him because he’s doing what he’s supposed to do and getting stronger and faster, being better about his nutrition, everything.”
McClain adding this weight and muscle is important for him on the field as well. He has not been the best at making tackles slightly due to his limited strength and slender frame, but now he will have a better chance at finishing off plays on defense.
“He needs to become a better tackler,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said. “I think the weight room helps that. His physicality, his play strength.”
It has not been all physical gains in his time with the program. He has matured and become more self-sufficient in his time with the Gators, too.
“I think that’s the big thing – the maturity part,” said Miles. “He’s matured, and he’s gotten more, I don’t want to say intelligent, but he’s using his brain more. He’s thinking on his own. He’s being a pro, because that’s what it’s going to take when he gets out there on the field."
As much progress as he’s made, though, there are still areas of improvement for the redshirt sophomore.
“I think Cormani has taken the feedback and tried to get better,” Napier said. “Obviously, he's gotta be a better communicator. And he's gotta have a thorough understanding of the playbook.”
Even with these deficiencies, McClain has put himself squarely in the mix for meaningful reps in this upcoming campaign.