All Gators

Meyer to Honored in On-Field Ceremony

Urban Meyer was recently elected to the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Cam Parker

Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer won two national titles in his six seasons with the program.
Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer won two national titles in his six seasons with the program. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After his election to the College Football Hall of Fame, former Florida Gators head coach is set to be honored on campus during the 2025 season.

Meyer, who led the program to a pair of national championships during his six-year stint, will be honored with a National Football Foundation (NFF) On-Campus Salute during the Gators' home game against Tennessee on Nov. 22.

"The NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, which began with the inaugural NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, have become a hallowed tradition, serving as the first of numerous activities in each electee's Hall of Fame experience," UF sports information director Scott Burns wrote in a press release.

During the event, which will take place on the field, Meyer will accept a plaque that will be kept permanently on campus for display.

With his induction, Meyer is the 14th Gator and fifth former head coach to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2025 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Other head coaches from Florida to be inducted are Charles Bachman (1928-32), Ray Graves (1960-69), Doug Dickey (1970-78) and Steve Spurrier (1990-2001)

Urban Meye
Jan 8, 2009; Miami, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer holds up the coaches' trophy after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 24-14 in the 2009 BCS Championship Game at Dolphin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Across his six-year stint with the Gators from 2005-10, Meyer brought the program back to national dominance after a couple stagnant years in the post- Spurrier era. He went 65-15 with a pair of national titles (2006, 2008), a pair of SEC titles (2006, 2008) and three SEC Eastern Division titles (2006, 2008-09).

His 65 wins remain third-most by a head coach in program history behind Spurrier (122) and Graves (70).

After leaving the program, Meyer would spend a year away from football before returning to be Ohio State's head coach from 2012-18, where he won another national title in 2014. After retiring from coaching again, Meyer returning for a stint with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, although his time with the franchise was much different than his college success with a 2-11 record before his dismissal.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Home/Football