Meyer to Honored in On-Field Ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After his election to the College Football Hall of Fame, former Florida Gators head coach is set to be honored on campus during the 2025 season.
Meyer, who led the program to a pair of national championships during his six-year stint, will be honored with a National Football Foundation (NFF) On-Campus Salute during the Gators' home game against Tennessee on Nov. 22.
"The NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, which began with the inaugural NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class in 1951, have become a hallowed tradition, serving as the first of numerous activities in each electee's Hall of Fame experience," UF sports information director Scott Burns wrote in a press release.
During the event, which will take place on the field, Meyer will accept a plaque that will be kept permanently on campus for display.
With his induction, Meyer is the 14th Gator and fifth former head coach to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2025 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.
Other head coaches from Florida to be inducted are Charles Bachman (1928-32), Ray Graves (1960-69), Doug Dickey (1970-78) and Steve Spurrier (1990-2001)
Across his six-year stint with the Gators from 2005-10, Meyer brought the program back to national dominance after a couple stagnant years in the post- Spurrier era. He went 65-15 with a pair of national titles (2006, 2008), a pair of SEC titles (2006, 2008) and three SEC Eastern Division titles (2006, 2008-09).
His 65 wins remain third-most by a head coach in program history behind Spurrier (122) and Graves (70).
After leaving the program, Meyer would spend a year away from football before returning to be Ohio State's head coach from 2012-18, where he won another national title in 2014. After retiring from coaching again, Meyer returning for a stint with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, although his time with the franchise was much different than his college success with a 2-11 record before his dismissal.