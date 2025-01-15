Gators Legendary Head Coach Urban Meyer to be Enshrined in Hall of Fame
Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer has reached college football immortality. He has been elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
He will be the fifth Gators head coach to be inducted into the hall of fame and will be the 14th Gator overall heading to Atlanta.
Meyer was the head coach at UF from 2005 to 2010. In those six seasons, he left a mark on Gators football that will be forever tough to match.
He most notably led the Gators to two BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008. The Gators went 65-15 overall and 36-12 in SEC play. The Gators took home two SEC crowns as well.
Another major highlight that happened under his tenure was quarterback Tim Tebow being the third and most recent Gators player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007. This historic Heisman win saw Tebow be the first Sophomore to win the award.
Also during his time in Gainesville, Gators earned 57 All-America honors and 113 All-SEC accolades.
The Gators were at heights we have yet to see since. The Gators most recent national champion and SEC title both came under Meyer.
According to the Florida Gators website, Meyer was 11-4 against top-10 teams and his Gator teams were ranked in 89 consecutive polls, including 67 weeks in the top 10 and 16 weeks at No. 1. At the Swamp under Meyer, the Gators posted a record of 36-5. Against rivals Georgia, LSU and Florida State, Meyer coached the Gators to a 13-5 record.
Following his time with the Gators, Meyer was the head coach of Ohio State from 2012 to 2018. He led the Buckeyes to a win in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship. Meyer won three Big Ten titles and Ohio State finished in the top 10 six times.
Along with his championship tenures at Florida, Meyer was the head coach at Bowling Green and Utah. Meyer led the Utes to a top-five finish in 2004, which ultimately led him to Gainesville.
Meyer had a brief NFL tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 2-11 and was fired before the end of his first season.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9.
In the meantime, some way to honor Meyer on UF’s campus will come about before then, presumably early in the upcoming 2025 football season.