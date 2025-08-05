'Relentless Worker': Napier Details Aaron Gates' Quick Recovery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Less than a year after an ACL tear ended his 2024 campaign, Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates is already back on the field and is expected to be full-go for the team's season opener against Long Island on Aug. 30.
While he's still limited in some capacities of Florida's fall camp, the fact that Gates is on the field isn't just a miracle. It's a testament to his dedication to the rehab process and his will to get back to the field.
"First of all, I think the kid is applied the attitude, the effort, the self-discipline," head coach Billy Napier said Monday. "He had an ACL his senior year, so he's been through it before, so I think that gave him a little bit of an advantage. But look, we got good people downstairs in the training room, in the rehab area. And then Gates is just a machine. Just a quiet, steady, relentless worker, and he loves football and wants to be back."
Napier noted that Florida is still "managing (Gates') workload," as they do for all players returning from serious injury, but it's important to note that Gates is not dressed in a non-contact jersey during fall camp and was not one of five players listed by Napier to be day-to-day at the beginning of camp.
"Aaron is on schedule, obviously still in the brace a little bit. Anytime a guy is an ACL guy -- as you get into training camp, we'll be monitoring his volume closely, but he's been a full participator here as of late," Napier said on July 29. "Those guys are typically -- there will be a day or two where we'll pull him. But, yeah, he's had an incredible road back. I think he's been a really good example to everybody of how you attack the rehab process. And looks great. So obviously a really good player for us."
Gates emerged as one of Florida's best playmakers in the secondary last season before his ACL injury suffered in the win over Ole Miss on Nov. 23, recording 27 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and an interception. His tackles-for-loss was second among the Gators' defensive backs.
A four-star corner coming out of high school, Gates' versatility and character make him special in the eyes of the Gators' staff.
"He's one of the best football players we have," Napier said Monday. "I'm not sure he couldn't play all five positions. Right now, he's playing weak safety and STAR. He could play corner if we needed him to. He was a corner year one, played corner in high school. He was a heck of a receiver, kick returner, punt returner, and just has good character. His parents are awesome people. One of my favorite home visits ever, just sitting and listening to them. He's made of the right stuff."