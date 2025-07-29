Napier Details Gators' Injuries, Aaron Gates' and Jamari Lyons' Returns
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the Florida Gators opening fall camp on Wednesday, head coach Billy Napier on Tuesday provided injury updates on multiple players.
Of note, Napier listed five players on the 2025 roster who will be limited entering fall camp: quarterback DJ Lagway, offensive lineman TJ Dice Jr., linebacker Grayson Howard, receiver Kahleil Jackson and running back Treyaun Webb.
"All those players are a little bit modified here in our day-to-day as they're in return to play," Napier said. "We have a positive attitude towards where they're headed and their opportunity to get back here shortly."
Lagway headlines the group with yet another injury issue. After dealing with a shoulder issue, hamstring injury and reported hernia between his arrival on campus to the summer, Lagway was revealed to have suffered a lower-body injury last week and was in a boot.
This injury is not believed to be significant or a long-term issue.
"He's day-to-day," Napier said. "The good thing is -- I think we're about a week removed. In general he's made a lot of quick progress. But it will be something that we're monitoring, and hopefully as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward."
Meanwhile, true freshman Dice's injury remains undisclosed, while Howard, Jackson and Webb are all coming off season-ending injuries from a year ago. Jackson suffered an ACL injury after Florida's season-opening loss to Miami and reportedly underwent a procedure this offseason.
Meanwhile, Howard has been dealing with what's been described as a "soft tissue issue" dating back to Florida's November loss to Texas, while Webb underwent surgery last November for a fractured tibia after missing four games.
However, the Gators did announce positive news on the injury front with defensive back Aaron Gates (ACL) on schedule to return to the field this season. Gates, who suffered his injury in the win over Ole Miss, missed all of spring camp due to his injury.
"Aaron is on schedule, obviously still in the brace a little bit," Napier said. "Anytime a guy is an ACL guy -- as you get into training camp, we'll be monitoring his volume closely, but he's been a full participant here as of late.
"Those guys are typically -- there will be a day or two where we'll pull him. But, yeah, he's had an incredible road back. I think he's been a really good example to everybody of how you attack the rehab process. And looks great. So obviously a really good player for us."
Additionally, defensive lineman Jamari Lyons is expected to continue being a full-time participant in camp after missing all of last season with a broken ankle. Lyons participated in spring camp in a limited capacity and did not play in the spring game.
"Jamari’s injury was so bad," strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said Tuesday. "For him to come back from that and to not give up and to come and be pushing himself and have a really good offseason and put on muscle and all of these things, there were a lot of people out there after that kind of injury could have hung it up. And he didn’t. He kept pushing, and he’s really had a good offseason and hasn’t held back one bit.”
Florida will hold its first practice of fall camp on Wednesday.