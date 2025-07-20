Napier Emphasizes Need for Gators to Keep Building Depth
The Florida Gators could have closed up shop last season after two ugly losses to Miami and Texas A&M early. Instead, they pushed through, and their resilience paid off, finishing the year 7-3 and with a dominant bowl win.
This resiliency has become a foundation for success, and the biggest priority in continuing it for next season will be building the team’s depth, Gators head coach Billy Napier said.
“We’re fortunate that we have a good core group of veteran players that understand what winning football looks like in this league,” Napier said at SEC Media Days. “But I think we need to develop depth. I think in this league there’s no question you’re going to need it.”
Depth is one of the biggest differences for any team across the country. It can swing the game in your favor, or drastically swing it the other way.
Florida’s depth was tested in 2024. Both the offense and defense suffered several injuries throughout the campaign.
In the quarterback room, the Gators lost starter Graham Mertz in the sixth game of the season. From there, it was supposed to be all DJ Lagway, but even he went down for a couple of games. That led to third-string signal caller Aidan Warner being called into action.
Another position on offense where the Gators showed their strength in numbers was at the running back position. At times, they were without both Treyaun Webb and Montrell Johnson Jr. Despite this, newcomers Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson helped cover in their absence.
However, they did more than cover. This duo combined for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Then, on defense, they were constantly rotating new guys in thanks to injuries.
Safety Asa Turner, who was the starter entering the year, went down in the first game of the season with an ACL injury that kept him out the rest of the way. Defensive backs Ja’Keem Jackson and Devin Moore missed a combined 17 games at the back of the defense.
Rotating in for this trio of defenders were Dijon Johnson, Bryce Thornton and Trikweze Bridges.
Johnson emerged as one of the best cornerbacks on this team last season after being given starter reps. While the stats won’t show it, he locked up any receiver opposite him.
It took Thornton a couple of games for him to get a chance on the field, but when he did get it, he never looked back. He ended his sophomore season with 41 total tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was also pivotal in the win over Ole Miss, securing two late interceptions to finish off the game.
Bridges was Florida’s most versatile defender last year. He excelled at STAR, cornerback and safety. He totaled 70 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
So, as Napier mentioned, it will be important for the Gators to build their depth at each position. No one can predict injuries, but they can prepare for them.
“We have to keep our group focused on how did we develop some of this confidence,” Napier said. “I think we anchored that in how we prepare, our toughness, the discipline, being process oriented and certainly being a great teammate.”