Gators to Lose Major Defender to Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators' top defenders is now set to leave the program after one season.

Edge rusher Jayden Woods, one of Florida's top pass-rushers in 2025, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Jan. 2, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Woods, a four-star signee, emerged as one of Florida's top defenders after a 28-tackle, 3.5-sack, one-interception debut season that saw him named Freshman All-SEC. His 3.5 sacks tied Kamran James for the team-high, while his 28 tackles were the most among freshmen on the team.

Before the season, Woods was praised for being a weight room freak and one of the most athletic players on the roster.

"Jayden Woods is a unicorn, man. They don't make them like that," former head coach Billy Napier said during fall camp. "... I mean, just phenomenal, and just a different level of focus and maturity and physically... The mindset is different. He's got incredible focus and discipline. I think all our players will tell you the same thing. He's got a bright future in front of him."

Woods is now the 24th total player and first edge rusher to announce plans to depart from the program. He joins quarterback DJ Lagway, safety Jordan Castell, receiver Aidan Mizell, tight end Hayden Hansen, defensive lineman Michai Boireau, receiver Eugene Wilson III and defensive back Sharif Denson as the major contributors set to leave the program.

Meanwhile, Florida has either announced or has been reported to retain a number of key players, including edge rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray; defensive linemen Jeramiah McCloud and Joseph Mbatchou; defensive backs Dijon Johnson and Lagonza Hayward; linebackers Aaron Chiles, Myles Graham and Jaden Robinson; offensive linemen Jason Zandamela-Popa and Roderick Kearney; and tight end Amir Jackson, who originally announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida is still actively working on retaining running back Jadan Baugh, receiver Dallas Wilson, and Boireau, despite his transfer plans, among others.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," new head coach Jon Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

