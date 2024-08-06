Napier, Gators Embrace Challenging Schedule
There’s no question or little debate to the Florida Gators’ upcoming scheduling being one of the hardest in the nation.
That was proven once again when the preseason coaches poll was released on Monday. In total, Florida will play eight of the top-25 teams this season, six of which are in the top-15 and four of which are in the top-10.
In order by rankings, the Gators will face No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 19 Miami and No. 20 Texas A&M.
Of course, these rankings will change weekly, and the AP Poll and eventual College Football Playoff Poll carry heavier weights than the Coaches Poll, but it’s nonetheless another example of the challenge ahead for the Gators.
Despite that, head coach Billy Napier embraces the challenge heading into his third season leading the Florida football program.
“It’s a healthy thing. I think it’s good for our team in terms of like, everybody’s talking about that part of the year. Maybe it causes them to do a little bit extra. Maybe it causes him to be a little more focused, a little more detailed. You’re planning and preparing and working hard to prepare for a great challenge. Our ability to do that week in and week out, this team has been really close, and we have some experience in that locker room,” he said during Saturday’s press availability.
“We’re not just talking about all these teams that were ranked or are ranked. We’ve been on the grass with them before. And I think we’ve got an understanding on where the gap is at and what we need to do to make up that gap.
“Right now, we’re focused on Florida, and we got to control what we can control, eliminate, minimize our error. It’s kind of like sharpening the ax to get ready to go chop down that tree. Sharpen that ax, which we can.”
Florida Gators’ 2024 Schedule
Rankings are via the coaches poll. Home game designations and game times have been previously announced.
Aug. 31: No. 19 Miami (3:30 p.m.), The Swamp Opener
Sept. 7: Samford (7 p.m.), 352 Community Day
Sept. 14: No. 20 Texas A&M (3:30 p.m.), Championship Reunion and UF Family Weekend
Sept. 21: @ Mississippi State (noon)
Oct. 5: UCF (TBD), UF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day
Oct. 12: @ No. 15 Tennessee (TBD)
Oct. 19: Kentucky (TBD), Homecoming, UF Hall of Fame and GatorMade Week
Nov. 2: vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.) (3:30 p.m.)
Nov. 9: @ No. 4 Texas (noon)
Nov. 16: No. 12 LSU (TBD), Saluting Those Who Serve
Nov. 23: No. 6 Ole Miss (noon), Senior Day
Nov. 30: @ No. 10 Florida State (TBD)