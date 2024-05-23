Themes for Florida Gators Home Football Games Announced
The designations for the Florida Gators’ seven home games during the 2024 season have been revealed, the UAA announced on Thursday.
Each game will have a different theme beginning with Florida’s Aug. 31 season-opener against Miami, which will be “The Swamp Opener.” It’ll be the first time the Gators and the Hurricanes meet since 2019 and the first time they play in the Swamp since 2008.
Kickoff for that matchup has been set for 3:30 with television coverage on the new SEC on ABC.
Florida’s week two matchup on Sept. 7 against Samford will be 352 Community Day, where UF will welcome and honor local community groups from the Gainesville area. Kickoff time and television coverage have not been announced.
The Gators and the Bulldogs last met in 2021, when Florida survived a massive scare in a 70-52 shootout win. It was then-head coach Dan Mullen’s final win while leading the Florida program.
Florida opens up conference play the very next week against Texas A&M, and will honor the 10, 25 and 50-year anniversaries of other UF championship teams in Championship Reunion Weekend & UF Family Weekend.
That game will be the Gators and the Aggies’ first matchup in the Swamp since 2017 after playing at Texas A&M in 2020 and 2022. Kickoff is set for 3:30 on ABC.
On Oct. 5, Florida returns home for an in-state matchup against UCF, their first meeting since the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl and their first in Gainesville since 2006. UF staff and faculty will be honored during that game.
Two weeks later, the Gators welcome SEC foe Kentucky for Homecoming Weekend. In addition to homecoming festivities, the UAA will induct eight former Gators and one honorary letterwinner into its Hall of Fame.
Former punter/kicker Chas Henry will represent the football program as an inductee.
Additionally, Florida will raise awareness for its GatorMade program during the game. The GatorMade program is a “player-led and purpose-driven initiative that empowers its football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead,” according to UF director of football information Rick Hurtado.
On Nov. 16, the Gators return home for its annual “Saluting Those Who Serve” game against LSU. When he was hired in 2021, Billy Napier explained his plans for that game included wearing all black uniforms, which would be auctioned off with proceeds going to local veterans and their families.
Florida first wore its black uniforms last season against Arkansas.
Finally, Florida concludes its home schedule on Nov. 23 against Ole Miss for Senior Day. The Gators’ senior football class will be honored prior to kickoff. The two teams last met in 2020, when the Gators opened the season with a 51-35 win in Oxford. They last played in Gainesville in 2015, another Florida win.
Kickoff times have not been announced for nine of Florida’s games next season. Only the Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia games have been announced as a 3:30 kickoff on ABC.