Napier Not Worried About OT Bryce Lovett's Struggles in Gators' Season Opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Entering the season, the Florida Gators boasted one of the most experienced offensive line in the country with four starters, including three seniors, returning. The lone newcomer, right tackle Bryce Lovett, was highly touted, as well, with three starts at guard last season while splitting time between backup guard and backup tackle.
While Florida dominated in a 55-0 win over Long Island, Lovett's first game as a full-time starter was one to forget.
The redshirt sophomore, a member of the Freshman All-SEC Team a year ago, graded out as Florida's worst offensive linemen with an overall offensive grade of 39.1, per PFF. He specifically received a run block grade of 43.6 and a pass block grade of 27 from PFF.
Head coach Billy Napier addressed Lovett's struggles during his portion of Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“Yeah, some good, some bad, like a lot of our players in the opener," Napier said. "You know, I think, had a lot of great plays in the game, and then I think he had a few where he could play with a little bit more balance, body control, a little bit more detail in his technique, with his feet and hands. But he played really hard, he plays with effort."
While Florida only gave up one sack in the win, which did not come from Lovett, Lovett gave up a team-high four pressures across his 25 opportunities as a pass-blocker. While his first start left a lot to be desired, Napier is not worried with his new starter.
"He's tough, you know, it's one of the things I respect about Bryce is he's competitive, he's tough, he plays really hard, it's important to him," he said. "And he'll only continue to improve as he goes forward here... He did some good things in the game, so, overall, much like you would expect for a guy who is making one of his first starts of his career.”
During fall camp, Lovett discussed the transition from a multi-positional backup on the line to a full-time starter at right tackle, a position he hadn't played full-time since high school as well as the goals for the entire offensive line.
“I think we have big goals, we wanna do good things with the four returning starters and me having a little bit of experience last year," he said. "I think we have a lot of eyes on us, but I don’t think we are really paying too much attention to that, I think we are just going to go out there and play the brand of football we know how to play and leave it up to that.”
No. 13 Florida hosts USF on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.