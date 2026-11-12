Gators Announce Starting QB Ahead of Clash with No. 11 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are making yet another change at quarterback. Aaron Philo, who had been benched for last week’s loss to Oklahoma, will return as the starter for this week’s game at Kentucky.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz was first to report.

The decision is the latest in a series of moves at the position between Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., as struggles at the position have mounted over the last month. Philo was replaced by Jones Jr. in losses to Missouri and South Carolina before missing the Texas game with an injury.

Jones Jr. threw for two touchdowns in that start and replaced Philo after three drives, two weeks later in the loss to Georgia. Last week’s loss to the Sooners was a negative turning point for the true sophomore, though, with Jones Jr. completing just 10 of his 22 passes for 133 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He played all but one offensive snap, with Philo coming in for a handoff for just one play.

“Think both guys have done some really good things this year at times, and both guys have done some not-so-good things at times,” head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday. “Didn't think we played well enough at quarterback on Saturday.”

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Jones Jr. is also dealing with an undisclosed injury that Sumrall said could require surgery in the offseason. However, Jones Jr. said after the loss that the injury is not holding him back.

Florida’s recent struggles at the position — a microcosm of other issues on the offensive line, injury issues at receiver, and difficulties in the run game with the running backs — have led to outside discussions on the long-term status of the position and both Philo’s and Jones Jr.’s individual futures with the program.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said the team’s focus remains on developing those currently on the roster and not looking towards the NCAA Transfer Portal to address the position.

“We got three games to evaluate everything,” he said. “Look, one thing about me is if I tell you, like, I do believe in them. And I do understand that it is a process with the quarterback position, and I will not rush that process, right? I want to stand by those guys. I'm gonna bring them along. It's our job to coach them.”

Kickoff on Saturday between Florida and Kentucky is at 6:15 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN.

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