No. 1 Recruit in 2027 Among Those Visiting Gators During Spring Game

In surprise fashion, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, Cedar Hill (Texas) five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, is venturing to Gainesville for a visit with the Florida Gators’ spring game on Saturday, according to On3’s Blake Alderman.

Brewster is a consensus five-star prospect and is Rivals and ESPN’s top prospect in this year’s class. He is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman from Cedar Hill, Texas, holding offers from many Power Four programs and is committed to Texas Tech.

It is the second visit to Florida for Brewster, with his first coming last month. After that trip, Brewster shared his initial thoughts on what he saw with 247Sports’ Tyler Harden.

“The practice was lit,” he told Harden. “It had a crazy amount of energy. Everybody going a hundred at each other, playing practice as if it was a game.”

Brewster is not the only defensive lineman the Gators are in pursuit of, though. Other targets include Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee, Coral Gables (Fla.) Coral Gables Senior three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall has been aggressive in his pursuit of elite high school prospects this cycle, which is not too surprising after hearing his comments in his introductory press conference last December.

“This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country,” Sumrall said. “Like, there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent. That excites me.”

The Gators are fresh off landing two elite 2027 prospects in the past week. They first landed Coatesville (P.A.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller on Wednesday. Then, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson pledged himself to the Orange and Blue on Thursday.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star defensive back Aamaury Fountain received a slew of predictions in Florida’s favor on Friday, as well. Fountain ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 4 cornerback, according to Rivals.

Florida’s 2027 recruiting class sits at No. 10 in the country and No. 4 in the SEC. It holds five commits, four of which are four-star prospects. Joining Hiller and Davidson in the class are Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins and Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger.