Florida 'Pushing Hard' to Flip OU Commit Tra'Von Hall Ahead of Official Visit

The Florida Gators continue to be aggressive on the recruiting trail in the first months under new head coach Jon Sumrall, with the staff making a heavy push for explosive Oklahoma wide receiver commit Tra’Von Hall ahead of his official visit to Gainesville this weekend.

Despite a composite three star ranking, the Alabama prospect Hall has quickly emerged as one of Florida’s top priorities at the position after the addition of four-star Elias Pearl earlier in the month. Ahead of his second trip to campus, the Gators pursuit has been persistent as the program looks to flip the wideout from his over seven month pledge to the Sooners.

“They have been pushing hard,” Hall told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. “They have been talking to me almost every day.”

As the Rivals Industry's No. 17 athlete in the country, Hall has seen plenty of SEC interest after 874 total yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at Central High School in Tuscaloosa. Combining his 11.37-second 100-meter track speed with his elite ability with the ball in his hands, the dangerous wideout is one of the more exciting prospects in the entire country.

Florida’s staff has joined many in comparing him to a Gator great in Percy Harvin, Hall said.

“I've been shifty and had great change of direction almost my whole life. I just started hearing that in high school,” Hall said on the comparison to the two-time national champion. “It feels great.”

A Few Clips From Last Game @CHSFalconsFTBL pic.twitter.com/MeiEPvEeIt — Tra’Von “ 2x ” Hall (@trayhall1485665) September 28, 2025

Like Harvin, Hall saw much of his production in the run game during his breakout junior season, with nearly 60 percent of his total yards coming on the ground along with nine of his 11 scores. Such utility is a perfect match for the creative scheme of new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who has a long history of utilizing his weapons in multiple ways.

“It’s definitely a great offense, and I could definitely ball out… Motioning me around from the slot a lot and getting me the ball…I will be a great fit, and I can come play, I just gotta work hard,” the wideout said on Faulkner’s offense and Florida’s message and vision for him in it.

One of the best receivers in the country with the ball in his hands, the clear scheme fit has Florida a team to watch as the program puts a clear emphasis on the wideout, who continues to weigh his options over his upcoming scheduled official visits.

“My whole top five is great schools, and I will see after I take my OV’s,” Hall said on where his process is at, “Just wanna see what’s the best fit for me.”

After the stop in Gainesville this weekend, Hall is scheduled to take trips to Ole Miss and Oklahoma in the following weeks, with Florida continuing to push for the electric prospect in hopes of putting the finishing touches on their receiver additions this cycle.

The weekend could be monumental in Florida’s chances for the priority target, with the prospect one to watch as the Gators look to continue to build on an already impressive 2027 class.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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